  • Hindi News
  • Bihar election
  • Rahul Gandhi Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Rally Update | Araria Bihariganj Latest News Live Updates Today

राहुल की रैली:'मोदी सरकार में ईवीएम नहीं बल्कि 'एमवीएम' यानि मोदी वोटिंग मशीन चलता है, लेकिन बिहार में इस बार महागठबंधन जीतेगा'

पटना35 मिनट पहले
राहुल गांधी ने अररिया और बिहारीगंज में मोदी-नीतीश पर जमकर हमला बोला।
  • कहा- हमारी सरकार बनी तो बिहार में फूड प्रोसेसिंग फैक्ट्रियां लगाएंगे
  • बोले राहुल- जब तक मोदी को हरा नहीं दूंगा तब तक पीछे नहीं हार नहीं मानूंगा

अररिया और बिहारीगंज में राहुल गांधी मोदी-नीतीश की जोड़ी पर जमकर बरसे। अररिया में उन्होंने ईवीएम की नई परिभाषा गढ़ डाली तो वहीं बिहारीगंज में नीतीश पर हमला बोला। मोदी सरकार पर तंज कसते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि इस सरकार में ईवीएम के बदले 'एमवीएम' यानि मोदी वोटिंग मशीन चलता है। बिहार में ये एमवीएम काम नहीं करेगा। इस बार यहां महागठबंधन की जीत होगी।

डबल इंजन की सरकार पर तंज कसते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि छह साल पहले जब मोदी जी प्रधानमंत्री बने थे तब उन्होंने कहा था कि हर साल दो करोड़ युवाओं को रोजगार दिलाएंगे। नीतीश जब मुख्यमंत्री बने तो कहा था बिहार बदल देंगे लेकिन ऐसा हुआ क्या? डबल इंजन की सरकार से जनता नाखुश है। इस बार बिहार में युवाओं में गुस्सा है।

बिहार में मक्का प्रोसेस करने की फैक्ट्री लगाएंगे
राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि हमारी सरकार बनी तो बिहार में फूड प्रोसेसिंग के कारखाने लगाएंगे। जनता को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि जब तक मक्के के कारखाने यहां नहीं लगेंगे तब तक किसानों को अपने अनाज का सही रेट नहीं मिलेगा। पंजाब में फूड प्रोसेसिंग के कारखाने हैं इसलिए किसानों को सही रेट मिलता है।
हम चाहते हैं कि बिहार का अनाज यही बिके। कोशिश खेत के बिल्कुल पास मक्के को प्रोसेस करने की फैक्ट्री लगाएंगे।

जब तक मोदी को हरा ना दूं,तब तक पीछे नहीं हटूंगा

तेजस्वी के बाद अब राहुल गांधी भी अपनी रैली में तहजीबीयत का मिसाल पेश करते नजर आए। मोदी पर चुटकी लेते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी जी का मीडिया काम करता है। वह मुझे गाली देते हैं, अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग करते हैं लेकिन मैं नरेंद्र मोदी जी से तमीज से बात करता हूं। वह जितनी नफरत फैलाने की कोशिश करते हैं, मैं उतने ही प्यार से पेश आता हूं। मैं तब तक पीछे नहीं हटूंगा जब तक मोदी को हरा ना दूं। हम विचारधारा की लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं। उनकी सोच के खिलाफ लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं और उन्हें हम हराएंगे।

