आचार संहिता उल्लंघन मामला:लालटेन छाप लेकर बूथ पर गए राजद प्रत्याशी सरफराज आलम, अब होगा मुकदमा

अररिया31 मिनट पहले
  • अररिया के जोकीहाट विधानसभा से राजद प्रत्याशी पार्टी चिह्न लेकर मतदान केंद्र पहुंचे थे
  • मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने दिया डीएम को दिया केस करने निर्देश

अररिया के जोकीहाट से राजद प्रत्याशी सरफराज अहमद पर केस दर्ज होगा। सरफराज पार्टी का सिंबल लेकर मतदान करने गए थे। यह मामला आचार संहिता उल्लंघन के अंतर्गत आता है।

मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी एच आर श्रीनिवास ने जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी को इसके लिए निर्देश दिया है। अररिया के जिलाधिकारी ने कहा कि मामले में आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

