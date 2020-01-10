पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आपके बच्चों के लिए जरूरी खबर:कल से नहीं खुलेंगे स्कूल, अगले महीने हो सकता है फैसला; कोरोना को देखते हुए पैरेंट्स भी तैयार नहीं

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
बीएड और दूसरी परीक्षाओं के आयोजन की तैयारियों को लेकर श्रीकृष्ण मेमोरियल हॉल में अधिकारियों की बैठक हुई।
  • निजी और सरकारी स्कूलों के प्रिंसिपल के साथ अगले महीने जिला प्रशासन की बैठक होगी
  • बैठक में ही यह फैसला लिया जाएगा कि अक्टूबर में स्कूल खुलेंगे या नहीं

बिहार में स्कूलों को खोलने के लिए सरकार की गाइडलाइन का इंतजार किया जा रहा है। पैरेंट्स इस बात को लेकर असमंजस में हैं कि 21 सितंबर को स्कूल खुलेगा या नहीं। बच्चे भी इस बात को लेकर परेशान हैं। लेकिन, न तो प्रशासन की तरफ से स्कूल खोलने की तैयारी है और न ही स्कूल प्रबंधन की। ऐसे में यह तय हो चुका है कि इस महीने स्कूल नहीं खुलेंगे।

स्कूलों को खोलने पर फैसला अक्टूबर में
निजी और सरकारी स्कूलों के प्रिंसिपल के साथ अगले महीने प्रशासन की बैठक हो सकती है। इस बैठक में स्कूलों को खोलने को लेकर फैसला किया जाएगा। जिला प्रशासन का कहना है कि स्कूलों को बिना सरकार की गाइडलाइन के खोला नहीं जा सकता है। प्रबंधकों का कहना है कि स्कूल खोलने को लेकर बैठक करने के बाद सुरक्षा का निर्णय लिया जाएगा।

डीएम ने की परीक्षा को लेकर बैठक
रविवार को पटना डीएम कुमार रवि ने बीएड परीक्षा को लेकर बैठक की है। इसमें सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ-साथ सुरक्षा को लेकर भी मंथन किया गया है। डीएम ने कहा कि 22 को बीएड की परीक्षा के साथ दूसरी परीक्षाएं भी है। इसको लेकर अधिकारियों को कई निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

