  • Shiv Sena Blamed On Bjp Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Update BJP Is Betraying JDU, Hiding Somewhere In Election And Cheating Openly Elsewhere

अब शिव सेना बोली:भाजपा जदयू के साथ कर रही है विश्वासघात, चुनाव में कहीं छुपकर तो कहीं खुलेआम दे रही धोखा

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • भाजपा क्षेत्रीय पार्टयों के साथ गठबंधन कर लाभ ले लेती है और जब वहां अपना पांव जमा लेती है तो दे देती है धोखा
  • भाजपा ने महाराष्ट्र में पिछले चुनाव में जो शिव सेना के साथ किया, वही बिहार में नीतीश कुमार के जदयू के साथ कर रही

शिव सेना ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर भाजपा पर सीधा हमला बोला है। शिव सेना के पूर्व सांसद और पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता चंद्रकांत खैरे ने भाजपा के चरित्र पर सवाल उठाया। कहा कि भाजपा क्षेत्रीय पार्टयों के साथ गठबंधन कर लाभ ले लेती है और जब वहां अपना पांव जमा लेती है तो अपनी ही सहयोगी पार्टी के साथ विश्वासघात कर उन्हें हराने में लग जाती है।

जदयू को सबसे ज्यादा भाजपा पहुंचा रही नुक्सान
खैरे ने कहा कि भाजपा ने महाराष्ट्र में पिछले चुनाव में जो शिव सेना के साथ किया, वही बिहार में नीतीश कुमार के जदयू के साथ कर रही है। कहीं छुपकर तो कहीं खुलेआम धोखा दे रही है। कहा, जदयू को सबसे ज्यादा नुक्सान भाजपा पहुंचा रही है। अब देश की सभी पार्टियों को भाजपा की विश्वसनीयता पर संदेह होने लगा है।

