हाई प्रोफाइल सीटों का हाल:राघोपुर में यादव बहुल बूथों पर जबर्दस्त वोट, एक पर तो 11:30 बजे तक 50%

पटना/समस्तीपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जनता के फैसले पर 10 को लगेगी मुहर

दूसरे चरण के मतदान के बाद राज्य विधानसभा की 68% सीटों पर चुनाव संपन्न हो गया। सरकार का स्वरूप भी तय चुका है और तीसरे चरण में पार्टियां बहुमत की जुटाती दिखेंगी। मंगलवार को जिन सीटों पर चुनाव हुआ उनमें तीन मंत्रियों श्रवण कुमार, नंदकिशोर यादव और राणा रणधीर समेत महागठबंधन के मुख्यमंत्री पद के प्रत्याशी तेजस्वी यादव और उनके बड़े भाई तेजप्रताप यादव समेत कई दिग्गजों की किस्मत ईवीएम में कैद हो गई।

इस चरण में राज्य की राजनीति में सभी दिग्गज चेहरों के क्षेत्र में मतदान हुआ। वोटिंग ट्रेंड अपेक्षा के अनुरूप नहीं रहा। 17 में से 5 जिलों शिवहर, सीतामढ़ी, दरभंगा, सारा और बेगूसराय को छोड़ शेष में कम वोट पड़े। सबसे कम वोट पटना जिले की दीघा सीट पर 34.50 हुई। दीघा राज्य में सर्वाधिक मतदाताओं वाला क्षेत्र है। सबसे ज्यादा 63.62% वोट पश्चिम चंपारण के चनपटिया विधानसभा क्षेत्र में पड़े जो 2015 में हुए मतदान के बराबर ही है।
राघोपुर में 2015 जितना ही वोट
महागठबंधन के मुख्यमंत्री पद के उम्मीदवार तेजस्वी यादव के खड़े होने से यह सीट बिहार की सबसे हॉट सीट बन गई है। कड़े सुरक्षा इंतजाम के बीच शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में चुनाव संपन्न हो गया। 54 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। गत चुनाव में लगभग 55.39 फीसदी मतदान हुआ था।

बूथों पर सुबह में मतदाताओं की लंबी-लंबी कतार नजर आई। सवर्ण इलाकों फतेहपुर, चकसिंगार, जुड़ावनपुर, राघोपुर में वोट प्रतिशत कम रहा जबकि यादव बहुल इलाकों में जबरदस्त वोटिंग हुई। इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि जगदीशपुर बूथ संख्या 244 पर सुबह 11:30 बजे तक 50 प्रतिशत वोटिंग हो गई थी।
हसनपुर में खूब बरसे वोट
समस्तीपुर जिले की पांच सीटों पर हुई वोटिंग में हसनपुर में सबसे ज्यादा 57 फीसदी मतदान हुआ। यह जिले के 56.02 फीसदी मतदान से भी ज्यादा है। 2,90,366 मतदाताओं में से 1,65,508 ने मतदान किया। 419 मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदान शांतिपूर्ण रहा।

मतदान के दौरान यहां के मुख्य उम्मीदवारों में राजद के तेज प्रताप यादव, जदयू के राज कुमार राय, जाप (लो) के अर्जुन प्रसाद यादव व लोजपा के मनीष कुमार ने बूथों का जायजा लिया। पहली बार चुनाव लड़ रहे तेज प्रताप दर्जनों जगहों पर जाकर मतदान की टोह लेते रहे। बताया कि हसनपुर की जनता ने मतदान में बढ़ चढ़कर भाग लिया है।

