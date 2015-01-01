पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतगणना केंद्रों पर कोविड प्रोटोकॉल:सुबह आरजेडी, दोपहर बाद एनडीए समर्थक केंद्रों के बाहर भूले सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, सेंटर्स के अंदर कोविड प्रोटोकॉल को पूरी तरह पालन

पटना
  • कॉपी लिंक
मतगणना केंद्रों के बाहर समर्थक भूले कोविड प्रोटोकॉल
  • मतगणना केंद्र के अंदर कोविड गाइडलाइन का पालन हो रहा है लेकिन बाहर नहीं
  • मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर पुलिसकर्मी भी खाने लेते वक्त भूले सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, पार्टी समर्थक भी बिना मास्क दिखे

कोरोना के बीच हुए बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में अब वोटों की गिनती अभी जारी है। मतगणना केंद्र के अंदर तो कोविड गाइडलाइन का पालन ​किया जा रहा है लेकिन बाहर कोविड गाइडलाइन को ताक पर रखकर बस हार-जीत का इंतजार किया जा रहा है।

खाना लेते वक्त ड्यूटी में तैनात पुलिसकर्मी भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भूल गए
खाना लेते वक्त ड्यूटी में तैनात पुलिसकर्मी भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भूल गए

मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर सुबह के वक्त हर ओर हरे कपड़े पहने आरजेडी सम​र्थक ही नजर आर हे थे। दोपहर होते-होते यह यह रंग बदलकर केसरिया हो गया और एनडीए समर्थकों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी। आरजेडी के कार्यकर्ताओं के चेहरे पर जो जोश सुबह नजर आ रहा था वो दोपहर होते-होते वो ठंडा होता दिख रहा है। यहां ना समर्थक सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कर रहे हैं और ना ही पुलिसकर्मी। कुछ कार्यकर्ता बिना मास्क ही नजर आए। वहीं ड्यूटी में तैनात पुलिसकर्मी खुद खाना लेते वक्त सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भूल गए।

मतगणना केंद्रों के अंदर कर्मचारी कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते नजर आए
मतगणना केंद्रों के अंदर कर्मचारी कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते नजर आए

उधर, मतगणना केंद्र के अंदर का नजारा बिल्कुल ही बदला हुआ नजर आया। यहां ड्यूटी में तैनात प्रत्येक कर्मचारी कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पूरी तरह से पालन करता दिखा। यहां हर विधानसभा के वोटों की गिनती के लिए दो-दो सेंटर्स बनाए गए हैं। इस बार एक टेबल पर एक ही ईवीएम मशीन रखी गई हैै।

