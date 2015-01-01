पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Bihar election
  • Tejashwi Yadav RJD Mahagathbandhan Vs Nitish Kumar JDU Party; Bihar Election Results 2020 And Vote Counting Analysis

भास्कर विश्लेषण:भाजपा का कौशल भारी, बस मुख्यमंत्री को लेकर कोई विवाद न हो जाए

पटना10 मिनट पहलेलेखक: अरविंद मोहन
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।बिहार चुनाव के नतीजे आ-जा रहे हैं। NDA तीसरी बार सरकार बनाती दिख रही है। पर इस बार नीतीश कुमार का कद कमजोर हो रहा है।

बिहार का इस बार का चुनाव प्रबंधन कौशल और संसाधनों के बरक्स जनता के मुद्दे और स्वाभाविक नाराजगी/पसन्दगी के बीच था। देर शाम तक आते नतीजों से लग रहा है कि प्रबंधन कौशल और संसाधनों की जीत हो रही है और विपक्ष के साथ अपनी राजनीति को एक मुकाम तक ले आए राजद नेता तेजस्वी के लिए ही नहीं, बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के लिए भी चुनाव का संदेश यही है कि संगठन और प्रबंधन पर ध्यान दिए बगैर भारतीय जनता पार्टी से लड़ाई मुश्किल है। भाजपा ने बिहार में सबसे बड़ी पार्टी के रूप में उभरकर एक मुकाम तो हासिल कर ही लिया है और अब यहां से उसके लिए बिहार को जीतना एक आसान लक्ष्य लग रहा है। इस चुनाव में भाजपा नेतृत्व ने लोजपा के माध्यम से जो खेल खेला वह खतरनाक तो था, लेकिन उसने जदयू और नीतीश का ‘कद’ तय कर दिया, जहां से उनके लिए मुख्यमंत्री की कुर्सी लेना भी आसान न होगा और सरकार चलाना भी। अब अंतिम नतीजे कहां जाते हैं, इन पर नजर रहेगी लेकिन नतीजों की दिशा को लेकर कोई कंफ्यूजन नहीं रह गया है।

दो बातें भरोसे से कही जा सकती हैं कि तेजस्वी यादव एक सितारे के तौर पर उभरे हैं। वे बिहार की राजनीति के नए स्टार हैं और भविष्य में उन पर सबकी नजर होगी। वह सिर्फ बिहार के ही नहीं विपक्ष की राजनीति के भी एक महत्वपूर्ण खिलाड़ी होंगे। उन्होंने जिस तरह कम साधनों और लगभग अकेले चुनाव का एजेंडा तय किया और भाजपा और जदयू की साझा ताकत का मुकाबला किया वह काबिले तारीफ है।

तजस्वी के साथियों में कम्यूनिस्ट पार्टियों से तो उन्हें मदद मिली होगी, लेकिन कांग्रेस का बोझ ही रहा। कांग्रेस ने उनकी विश्वसनीयता और धर्मनिरपेक्षता को पुख्ता किया और मुसलमान वोट का भारी बहुमत हासिल होने में मदद मिली होगी। पर पहले दौर के मतदान और तेजस्वी की सभाओं में उभरी भीड़ ने जिस तरह ‘लाउड’ मुसलमान और यादव सपोर्ट खड़ा किया उसने अति पिछड़ों और महिलाओं का काउंटर पोलराइजेशन भी कराया। दूसरे और उससे भी ज्यादा तीसरे दौर के नतीजे इसी चीज की पुष्टि करते हैं।भाजपा का उत्साह इस नतीजे से बढ़ेगा ही नहीं बहुत बढ़ेगा। उसने सब कुछ हासिल कर लिया।

वह एक नंबर पार्टी बन गई है और अगर नीतीश मुख्यमंत्री बने भी तो उसकी दया पर आश्रित होंगे। भाजपा इस उत्साह से बंगाल और असम जैसे प्रदेश के अगले चुनाव में उतरेगी। वह जिस तरह से इसके सेलिब्रेशन की तैयारी में है वह भी इसी ओर इशारा कर रहा है। नीतीश कुमार बूढ़ा और थके लगते हैं और तेजस्वी द्वारा दिया तमगा उन पर चिपक गया है। खुद उन्होंने भी अपना आखिरी चुनाव घोषित करके इस तमगे को गले लगा लिया है। वे पहले भी सिद्धांत और संगठन को तिलांजलि दे चुके हैं, सो अब आगे उनसे फिर उभरने और पार्टी को खड़ा करने की उम्मीद करना गलत होगा। और अगर भाजपा के लिए सांप्रदायिकता न चलना एक मुद्दा हो सकता है तो जातिवाद न चलना एक लाभ भी है। जाति का डिस्कोर्स कम्युनल डिस्कोर्स को काटता है। और अगर संगठन, कार्यकर्त्ता एवं साधन उसके पास है तो वह आगे की राजनीति और बिहार में तेजी से आगे बढ़ सकते हैं।

भाजपा के लिए कई लाभ साफ दिख रहे हैं। लोकसभा चुनाव के बाद इस पहले विधानसभा चुनाव में वह आगे बढ़ी है। अब वह बिहार में भी लोकसभा वाला नतीजा नहीं पा सकी है। और ऐसे में अगर मुख्यमंत्री को लेकर या किसी और तरह का विवाद बढ़े (जो चुनाव के दौर में भी दिखे) तो संभव है कि बचाखुचा एनडीए भी बिखर जाए। यह जीत में हार हो सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां-जहां मोदी पहुंचे उनमें से 58% सीटों पर NDA आगे, जहां राहुल गए उनमें 70% पर महागठबंधन पीछे - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें