बिहार चुनाव:अब तेजस्वी पर उपेन्द्र कुशवाहा का हमला, कहा- 6 करोड़ बेरोजगारों के सामने 10 लाख सरकारी नौकरी देने का वादा जुमला भर

पटना7 मिनट पहले
उपेंद्र कुशवाहा ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में एनडीए और महागठबंधन दोनों पर निशाना साधा।
  • कांग्रेस नेता जलील मस्तान के ओवैसी पर बयान पर तल्ख हुए, कहा- चुनाव आयोग कार्रवाई करे
  • बोले- हमारी सरकार बनी तो बिहार में लघु-कुटीर उद्योग को देंगे बढ़ावा

रालोसपा प्रमुख उपेंद्र कुशवाहा ने गुरुवार को एक तीर से दो-दो निशाने साधे। तीसरे चरण के प्रचार के अंतिम दिन उन्होंने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में एनडीए और महागठबंधन पर हमला बोला। उन्होंने कहा- जिस तरह से एनडीए के नेता जुमलेबाजी करने में माहिर हैं, उसी तरह तेजस्वी यादव 10 लाख नौकरी देने की बात कह रहे हैं। बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में इस बार जमकर जुमलेबाजी हुई है।

तेजस्वी पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि 10 लाख नौकरी देने का वादा भी एक चुनावी जुमला है। बिहार में 6 करोड़ लोग बेरोजगार हैं, ऐसे में राजद युवाओं की भावनाओं के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रहा है। इनका दावा है कि बिहार में 42 प्रतिशत बेरोजगारी है। राज्य में 5 से 6 करोड़ लोग बेरोजगार हैं। इसमें 10 लाख नौकरी की बात करना बेइमानी है। इनमें बेरोजगार युवाओं की संख्या 2 से ढाई करोड़ है। सरकारी आंकड़ा है कि 18 से 20 लाख लोग पलायन कर चुके हैं । चुनाव में पब्लिक को लुभाने के लिए इस बार बेरोजगारी, शिक्षा और रोजगार की चर्चा हुई।

कांफ्रेंस में उन्होंने कहा कि हमारी सरकार बनी तो बेरोजगारी दूर करने के कदम उठाएंगे। मजदूरों के लिए हम मनरेगा के तर्ज पर स्वामी सहजानंद रोजगार योजना लाएंगे। इससे दूसरे प्रदेश में काम करने वाले बिहार में ही रहेंगे। इनके साथ-साथ किसानों को भी फायदा होगा।

पढ़ लिख कर जो युवा दूसरे प्रदेश में जाते हैं, इन्हें बिहार में ही सरकार बनने पर लघु और कुटीर उद्योग उपलब्ध कराएंगे। हमारी सरकार बनने पर खाने-पीने की चीजों का उत्पादन जो करेंगे, उन्हें सरकार अपने स्तर से मार्केट उपलब्ध कराएगी।

उपेंद्र कुशवाहा ने कांग्रेस नेता जलील मस्तान की ओवैसी पर बयान को शर्मनाक बताया। तल्ख अंदाज में उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव आयोग अमौर में राहुल गांधी और तेजस्वी यादव के सामने जलील मस्तान के ओवैसी पर गलत टिप्पणी पर अविलंब कार्रवाई करे।

