नीतीश पर निशाना:माता-पिता ने बड़ों की इज्जत करने का संस्कार दिया, भले ही उन्होंने राज्य की 12 करोड़ जनता से विश्वासघात किया- तेजस्वी यादव

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हसनपुर में बड़े भाई के लिए वोट मांगने पहुंचे तेजस्वी यादव।
  • नीतीश कुमार को घेरते हुए कहा- 30 हजार करोड़ के 60 घोटाले पर नहीं हुई है कोई कार्रवाई
  • वोट की अपील करते हुए कहा- दंतवन के चक्कर में पूरा पेड़ ही नहीं उखाड़ दीजिएगा

पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव शुक्रवार को बड़े भाई तेज प्रताप यादव के विधानसभा क्षेत्र हसनपुर में सभा करने पहुंचे तो मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश पर हमला करते हुए अपने माता-पिता के बारे में यह भी बोल गए कि "उन्होंने राज्य की 12 करोड़ जनता से विश्वासघात किया।"
तेजस्वी ने ठीक-ठीक क्या कहा, उसे यहां पढ़िए-

"नीतीश जी हमें गालियां दे रहे हैं, हमारे परिवार को गालियां दे रहे हैं लेकिन वह बड़े हैं, हम उनकी बात को आशीर्वाद के रूप में लेते हैं। हमें तो माता पिता ने ऐसा संस्कार दिया है, बड़ों को आदर देने का, सम्मान देने का। भले ही उन्होंने 12 करोड़ जनता के साथ विश्वासघात किया, उन्हें धोखा दिया। हमें उसपर कोई टिप्पणी नहीं करेंगे, लेकिन एक बात सोचिए जो आदमी चार साल में चार सरकार देगा वो विकास क्या करेगा? एक साल इसके साथ, दो साल उसके साथ...ना कोई नीति है, ना विचार है। ना ही सिद्धांत है। उनका पहला और आखिरी प्यार जनता नहीं कुर्सी है।" नीतीश कुमार पर निशाना साधते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार में पढ़ाई, दवाई, कमाई, सिंचाई असली मुद्दा है। 15 सालों में नीतीश जी ने इन चारों मुद्दों पर कुछ नहीं किया। हमारी सरकार बनी तो पहली कैबिनेट की बैठक में 10 लाख नौकरी लिखेंगे। वृद्धा पेंशन को बढ़ाकर 400-1 हजार रुपया करेंगे।

नीतीश सरकार में 30 हजार करोड़ के 60 घोटाले पर अभी तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है।

