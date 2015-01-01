पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अगड़ी और पिछड़ी जातियों का बैलेंस:इस बार बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में 55 यादव जीते, पिछली बार से 6 कम

बिहार चुनावएक घंटा पहले
  • नीतीश की छवि और तेजस्वी के सेट एजेंडे पर लड़ा गया चुनाव, चिराग ने नुकसान पहुंचाया

विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 में एनडीए में भाजपा, जदयू, वीआईपी और हम ने मिलकर अगड़ी और पिछड़ी जातियों का बैलेंस गठजोड़ बनाया। वहीं महागठबंधन में शामिल राजद, कांग्रेस और वामदलों ने अपने पुराने वोट बैंक पर भरोसा रखा। पप्पू यादव ने चंद्रशेखर रावण के साथ और उपेंद्र कुशवाहा ने ओवैसी की पार्टी के साथ गठजोड़ कर मुकाबले को रोचक बनाने की कोशिश की। मुद्दे भी हावी रहे।

इस विधानसभा चुनाव में जाति का बंधन के साथ एजेंडे में मुद्दे ही प्रमुख रूप से शामिल रहे। वोट भी लोगों ने मुद्दों के आधार पर ही दिया। एनडीए जहां अपने 15 साल के कामों को गिनाता रहा। वहीं महागठबंधन ने बेरोजगारी को प्रमुख मुद्दा माना। हालांकि प्रत्याशियों के चयन में सीटों के आधार पर जहां जिस जाति की बहुलता थी वहां उसके आधार पर टिकट दिए गए लेकिन वोट का रुझान देखने से स्पष्ट हो रहा है कि सोशल इंजीनियरिंग और जाति बंधन का फैैक्टर कुछ खास नहीं रहा।

उपेंद्र कुशवाहा विशुद्ध रूप से जाति आधारित राजनीति को केंद्र बिंदु बनाकर मैदान में उतरे। उन्होंने 104 में से 48 कुशवाहा काे टिकट दिया लेकिन सीटों पर उम्मीद के अनुसार कामयाबी नहीं मिली। वही हाल पप्पू यादव के जन अधिकार पार्टी का भी रहा।

हालांकि सीमांचल इलाके में जहां मुस्लिम बहुल सीटे हैं वहां असदुद्दिन ओवैसी प्रभाव डालकर अपनी जाति के हिसाब से वोट पाने में कुछ हद तक कामयाब रहे। लेकिन वह भी आंशिक रहा। मुख्यमंत्री पद की उम्मीदवार के रूप में खुद को प्रचारित करने वाली पुष्पम प्रिया ने जाति की राजनीति से खुद को दूर बताया लेकिन उनका हाल सबसे बुरा रहा।

लालू ने एमवाय समीकरण को साधा तो 15 साल सत्ता में रहे
1990 में चुनावों में लालू प्रसाद ने मुस्लिम और यादवों को वोट बैंक के रूप में साधा और इसके दम पर 15 साल शासन किया। इन दोनों जातियों को अच्छा प्रतिनिधित्व भी दिया। करीब 11 प्रतिशत यादव और 12.5 प्रतिशत मुस्लिम वोट बैंक को एकजुट करने में लालू कामयाब रहे थे। 2005 में नीतीश कुमार ने मुस्लिमों का विश्वास जीतकर इस समीकरण को ध्वस्त कर दिया था। इसके बाद राजद की स्थिति ठीक नहीं रही।

कुशवाहा और कुर्मी को तवज्जो, सीटें भी लगातार बढ़ती गईं
शासनकाल रहा। सभी पार्टियों ने वोट बैंक के हिसाब से कुर्मी और कुशवाहा को तवज्जो देना शुरू किया और 1980 के बाद से विधानसभा में चुने गए प्रतिनिधियों के रूप में लगातार इनकी ताकत बढ़ती गई। 2010 में 18-18 सीटों पर कुर्मी जीते वहीं 2015 में 16 और 20 सीटों पर जीते। इस चुनाव में भी इस वर्ग का अच्छा प्रभाव रहा। सभी पार्टियों ने प्रत्याशी के रूप में मौका दिया और सफलता भी मिली।

लगातार कम होती गई कायस्थ समाज की भागीदारी

1952 से 1977 तक कायस्थ समाज के जनप्रतिनिधियों की संख्या अच्छी रही। लेकिन उसके बाद इसमें लगातार गिरावट हुई। जो संख्या दहाई में हुआ करती थी वह अब इकाई में आ गई है।

ब्राह्मण व भूमिहार प्रतिनिधियों की संख्या में भी गिरावट

शुरुआती दशक में ये दोनों जातियां राजनीति का केंद्र बिंदु रहीं। 1977 के छात्र आंदोलन और 1990 के मंडल आंदोलन के उभार के बाद इन दोनों जातियों का प्रतिनिधित्व घटता चला गया।

