योगी का तंज:कांग्रेस-राजद पर योगी का हमला, बोले- इनके लिए परिवार ही पार्टी, जानवरों का राशन भी चट कर गए

कटिहार33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कटिहार में योगी ने साधा कांग्रेस-राजद पर निशाना। कहा- परिवार ही पार्टी और पार्टी ही इनके लिए देश है।
  • कटिहार में योगी ने कांग्रेस और राजद पर जमकर निशाना साधा
  • कहा- रोजगार का झुनझुना जनता की आंखों में धूल झोंकने की कोशिश

कटिहार में उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री आदित्यनाथ योगी ने कांग्रेस और राजद पर जमकर हमला बोला। तीसरे चरण के मतदान के लिए प्रचार करने पहुंचे योगी ने कांग्रेस-राजद पर तंज कसते हुए कहा- इनके लिए परिवार ही पार्टी है और पार्टी ही देश है। इससे बाहर इनकी दृष्टि नहीं है। हमलावर अंदाज में योगी ने कहा कि इन्हें जब सत्ता में रहने का अवसर मिला तो इन्होंने परिवारवाद को बढ़ावा दिया।

चारा घोटाला पर चुटकी लेते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि सत्ता में रहते हुए ये गरीबों को मकान,शौचालय, रसोई गैस का कनेक्शन, बिजली का कनेक्शन नहीं दे पाए। स्वास्थ्य बीमा कवर नहीं दे पाए। खाद्यान्न नहीं दे पाए, और तो और, अवसर मिला तो जानवरों का राशन भी चट कर गए।

उन्होंने तेजस्वी यादव के 10 लाख नौकरी वाले बयान को भी आड़े हाथों लेते हुए कहा कि रोजगार का झुनझुना दिखा कर ये जनता की आंखों में धूल झोंकने का कार्य कर रहे हैं।

रैली के दौरान कोरोना को भुनाते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि पूरी दुनिया कोविड की चपेट में है लेकिन भारतवासियों ने कोरोना को हराया है। ठीक इसी तरह 10 नवंबर को बिहार में राजद और कांग्रेस त्रस्त होती दिखाई देगी। चुनाव जनता को करना है।

उन्होंने कोरोना से एहतियात बरतने की सलाह ही। उन्होंने कहा जब तक कोरोना वायरस पूरी तरह समाप्त नहीं हो जाता है, हमारे पास वैक्सीन या दवा नहीं आ जाती है, तब तक बचाव ही सर्वोत्तम उपाय है। दो गज की दूरी, मास्क है जरूरी।

तीसरे चरण के मतदान के लिए चुनाव प्रचार गुरुवार को थम जाएगा। इसलिए पार्टियों का प्रचार युद्ध स्तर पर जारी है। कटिहार में योगी ने एक बार फिर मोदी सरकार की उपलब्धियों को गिनाते हुए जनता से वोट की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि डबल ईंजन की सरकार बिहार में बनेगी तो राज्य का विकास होगा।

