नीतीश के तीर पर भगवा:बिहार में 20 साल बाद भाजपा बिग ब्रदर, नीतीश का रुतबा कमजोर और कद घटना तय

नई दिल्ली22 मिनट पहलेलेखक: गौरव पांडेय
  • भाजपा 73 और जदयू 48 सीटों पर आगे, भाजपा को 20 सीटों का फायदा और जदयू को 21 का नुकसान
  • 2010 में भाजपा ने जदयू से कम सीटों पर राज्य में चुनाव लड़ा था, पर जीत का औसत जदयू से बेहतर था

बिहार चुनाव के नतीजे आ-जा रहे हैं। NDA तीसरी बार सरकार बनाती दिख रही है। पर इस बार नीतीश कुमार का कद कमजोर हो रहा है। भाजपा को राज्य में 2015 से भी ज्यादा सीटें मिलती दिख रही हैं। अभी के मुताबिक, भाजपा 70 से 80 सीटों के बीच रह सकती है। 2015 में उसे 53 सीटें मिली थीं। जदयू को करीब 20 से 25 सीटों का नुकसान होता दिख रहा है। उसे 45 से 50 सीटें मिल सकती हैं।

ये तो बात हुई NDA के दो सगे और बड़े-छोटे भाइयों के चुनावी नतीजों की। मौजूदा परिणामों से बिहार और NDA में काफी कुछ बदलने वाला है। बिहार में भाजपा और जदयू की भूमिका और रुतबा दोनों बदलेगा। जदयू अब तक बिहार में भाजपा के बड़े भाई की भूमिका में होती थी। सीट बंटवारे में भी यह दिखता रहा है। नीतीश कहते रहे हैं कि हम बिहार की राजनीति करेंगे, भाजपा केंद्र की राजनीति करे।

बड़े और छोटे भाई की भूमिका में बदलाव एक-दो साल में नहीं, बल्कि 20 साल में हुआ है। कुछ चुनावों में भाजपा को जदयू से ज्यादा सीटें भी मिलीं। इसके बावजूद जदयू और नीतीश ने भाजपा को छोटा भाई ही माना।

बिहार में NDA की कहानी: 20 साल में 4 बार भाजपा के समर्थन से ही नीतीश मुख्यमंत्री बने, लेकिन भाजपा को छोटा भाई ही माना

2000: नीतीश कुमार भाजपा के समर्थन से पहली बार राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री बने, पर सिर्फ 7 दिन पद पर रह सके।

2005: 13वीं विधानसभा के लिए चुनाव हुए। NDA को 92 सीटें मिलीं। भाजपा को 37 और जेडीयू को 55 सीटें मिलीं। किसी पार्टी को बहुमत नहीं मिला तो राष्ट्रपति शासन लगा।

2005: छह महीने बाद ही राज्य में फिर चुनाव हुए। NDA को 143 सीटें मिलीं। जदयू के 88 और भाजपा के 55 विधायक जीतकर आए। नीतीश मुख्यमंत्री बने।

2010: NDA को 243 में से 206 सीटों पर प्रचंड जीत मिली। इस बार जदयू को 115 और भाजपा को 91 सीटें मिलीं। नीतीश का रुतबा और कद दोनों बढ़ा। यहीं से जदयू राज्य में खुद को भाजपा का बड़ा भाई बताने लगी। इसी का असर हुआ कि 2014 आम चुनाव से ठीक पहले जदयू मोदी की वजह से NDA से अलग हो गई।

2015: जदयू और भाजपा ने अलग-अलग चुनाव लड़ा। इसमें जदयू-राजद-कांग्रेस के महागठबंधन को 126 सीटें मिलीं। इसमें जदयू की 71 और राजद की 80 सीटें थीं। भाजपा को 53 सीटें मिलीं थीं। पर महागठबंधन महज तीन साल में टूट गया।

2020: इस बार विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा और जदयू के बीच 50-50 फार्मूला अप्लाई हुआ। इसके बावजूद जदयू 122 सीटों पर और भाजपा 121 सीटों पर लड़ी। इसमें इनके छोटे सहयोगी भी शामिल रहे। इससे पहले हर चुनाव में जदयू खुद को भाजपा का बड़ा भाई बताकर ज्यादा सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ती रही थी।

2010 में भाजपा का सीट जीतने का औसत जदयू से बेहतर था

2010 के चुनाव में भाजपा-जदयू सहयोगी थे। इसमें भी भाजपा, जदयू से कम सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ी थी, पर जीतने का औसत बेहतर था। भाजपा 102 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ी और 91 जीती, जबकि जदयू 141 सीटों पर लड़ी और 115 जीत ले गई। इस बार भी ऐसा ही हो रहा है।

पिछले 4 आम चुनावों में बिहार में भाजपा और जदयू का ट्रैक रिकॉर्ड

  • 2004 में जदयू को 6 और भाजपा को 2 सीटों पर जीत मिली थी

2004 आम चुनाव में जदयू और भाजपा के बीच सीट बंटवारे का फॉर्मूला 70-30 का था। जेडीयू ने 26 और भाजपा ने 14 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ा था। इसमें से जेडीयू को 6 और भाजपा को महज 2 सीटों पर जीत मिली थी।

  • 2009 में जदयू 25 और भाजपा 15 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ा था

2009 के लोकसभा चुनाव में जदयू और भाजपा गठबंधन ने एक साथ चुनाव लड़ा था। नीतीश की पार्टी 25 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ी, जिसमें 20 पर जीत मिली थी और भाजपा 15 पर लड़कर 12 सीटें जीतने में कामयाब रही थी।

  • 2014 आम चुनाव में जदयू 40 में से सिर्फ 2 सीटें जीत सकी थी

2014 में नीतीश कुमार NDA के साथ नहीं, बल्कि अकेले लड़े थे। NDA में भाजपा, रालोसपा, लोजपा शामिल थीं। भाजपा 29, लोजपा 7 और रालोसपा 4 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ी थी, जबकि जदयू ने अकेले 40 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ा था, इसमें से सिर्फ 2 पर उसे जीत मिली थी। भाजपा 29 में 22 सीटों पर जीत हासिल करने में कामयाब रही थी।

  • 2019 आम चुनाव में भाजपा का रिकॉर्ड जदयू से बेहतर था

2019 लोकसभा चुनाव में भाजपा और जदयू ने 17-17 सीटों पर और लोजपा ने 6 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ा। भाजपा ने अपने कोटे की सभी 17 सीटों पर जीत हासिल की। जदयू को 17 में से 16 सीटों पर जीत मिली। वहीं, लोजपा भी ने अपने कोटे की सभी 6 सीटें जीत ली थीं।

