  Hindi News
  Bihar election
  Vote Boycott At Lakhisarai Balgudar Booth People Angry At Minister Vijay Sinha : Bihar Assembly Election 2020

भास्कर ब्रेकिंग:लखीसराय के गांव में 12 बजे तक नहीं पड़ा एक भी वोट, मंत्री विजय सिन्हा पहुंचे तो दौड़ाकर भगाया

लखीसरायएक घंटा पहले
(अमित जायसवाल). लखीसराय के बालगुदर में पब्लिक ने वोट का बहिष्कार कर दिया है। पब्लिक के गुस्से के आगे मंत्री व स्थानीय विधायक को भागना पड़ा। 12 बजने को है, बूथ नम्बर 115 और 115A को मिलाकर कुल 1414 वोटर्स हैं, लेकिन अब तक एक भी वोट नहीं पड़ा है। इस मामले पर भास्कर डिजिटल की टीम ने मंत्री विजय कुमार सिन्हा से बात करने की कोशिश की। मगर वो रुके नहीं, पब्लिक के आक्रोश के सामने वो भाग खड़े हुए। मजिस्ट्रेट भोला मंडल ने अब तक एक भी वोट नहीं डाले जाने की पुष्टि की है।

बच्चों का खेल ग्राउंड बंद होने से गुस्सा

इलाके में मध्य विद्यालय की जमीन को सरकार ने अपने अंदर में ले लिया है। इस जमीन पर इलाके के बच्चे खेला करते थे। लेकिन वो बन्द हो गया है। जमीन पर संग्रहालय बनाया जा रहा है, जिसका ग्रामीण विरोध कर रहे हैं, इसी वजह से यहां वोट का बहिष्कार किया गया है।

