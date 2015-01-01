पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहले घंटे का मतदान:15 जिलों में कुल 3.9 प्रतिशत वोटिंग हुई; किशनगंज में 4.5, वाल्मीकिनगर लोकसभा उपचुनाव में 2.4% वोटिंग

पटना18 मिनट पहले
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के तीसरे चरण की वोटिंग का पहला घंटा ख़त्म हो गया है। पहले घंटे में कुल मतदान 3.9 प्रतिशत रहा है।

पहले घंटे का मतदान

  • पश्चिमी चंपारण - 2.7
  • पूर्वी चंपारण - 2.8
  • सीतामढ़ी - 3.1
  • समस्तीपुर - 2.9
  • दरभंगा - 3.0
  • मुज़्ज़फ़रपुर - 3.1
  • वैशाली - 2.9
  • सुपौल - 3.8
  • अररिया - 4.1
  • किशनगंज - 4.5
  • पुर्णिया - 3.1
  • कटिहार - 3.9
  • मधेपुरा - 3.2
  • सहरसा - 3.4
  • मधुबनी- 2.8
