पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वोटिंग के बाद का एक्शन:स्ट्रांग रूम में सील हुईं सभी ईवीएम; 420 पर आचार संहिता, 63 पर कोरोना गाइडलाइन उल्लंघन के मुक़दमे

पटनाएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: मनीष मिश्रा
  • कॉपी लिंक
एक बूथ से रवाना होती पोलिंग पार्टी
  • पटना में एएन कॉलेज में मशीनों को जमा होने का काम जारी
  • शाम 7 बजे सबसे पहले बांकीपुर की पहुंची ईवीएम

बिहार विधानसभा के द्वितीय चरण के मतदान में 94 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए कुल 4163 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला वोटरों ने कर दिया है। ईवीएम स्ट्रांग रूम तक पहुंच गई हैं। अब 10 नवंबर को इसका फैसला होगा कि जीत का ताज किसके सिर पर होगा। बिहार के कुल 17 जिलों में होने वाले द्वितीय चरण के मतदान के बाद ईवीएम को रखने के लिए विशेष सुरक्षा की निगहबानी में स्ट्रांग रूम बनाए गए थे। मंगलवार को शाम 7 बजे से स्ट्रांग रूम में मशीनों को रखने का काम शुरू हो गया है जो देर रात तक चलेगा। पटना में ए एन कॉलेज को स्ट्रांग रूम बनाया गया है यहां मंगलवार की शाम 7 बजे सबसे पहले बांकीपुर विधानसभा सीट की ईवीएम मशीनें पहुंची हैं। इसके बाद दानापुर, दीघा और फिर कुम्हरार, फुलवारी की इलेक्ट्रानिक वोटिंग मशीनें पहुंची हैं। रात 8 बजे से बख्तियारपुर, मनेर और फतुहा की मशीनें आनी शुरू हुई हैं। मशीनों को जमा करने का काम चल रहा है, बताया जा रहा है कि सभी मशीनों की गिनती कर उन्हें जमा कराने में देर रात हो जाएगी।

17 जिला मुख्यालयों पर अफरा-तफरी

मंगलवार को प्रदेश के 17 जिलों की 94 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए मतदान हुआ है। संबंधित जिला मुख्यालयों पर स्ट्रांग रूम बनाए गए थे। यहां सुरक्षा को लेकर विशेष इंतजाम किया गया था। सीसीटीवी कैमरों के साथ केंद्रीय सुरक्षा तंत्र के साथ बिहार पुलिस के जवानों को भी लगाया गया है। स्ट्रांग रूम की सुरक्षा की पूरी जिम्मेदारी जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी के जिम्मे है। डीएम ने सोमवार को ही ईवीएम की सुरक्षा को लेकर व्यवस्था बना ली थी। मंगलवार को सुबह ही स्ट्रांग रूम को सैनिटाइज करने का काम कर लिया गया था।

तैयार थे वाहन, चुनाव खत्म होते हुए रवाना

कोरोना काल में चुनाव के कारण बूथ से स्ट्रांग रूम तक पहुंचने में मतदान अधिकारियों को काफी देरी हो गई है। इसका बड़ा कारण ईवीएम व कर्मचारियों को लेकर स्ट्रांग रूम तक जाने वाली गाड़ियों का सैनिटाइजेशन था। मतदान खत्म होते ही टीम बसों और वाहकों को पूरी तरह से सैनिटाइज की है इसके बाद ईवीएम को लेकर कर्मचारी स्ट्रांग रूम की तरफ बढ़े हैं।

स्ट्रांग रूम में 41362 ईवीएम जमा

द्वितीय चरण में 41362 ईवीएम में 2,86,11,164 मतदाता 1463 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला करना था। मतदान का प्रतिशत बहुत अच्छा नहीं रहा है, कुल 54.5 प्रतिशत मतदान हुए हें जो वर्ष 2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव से भी कम है। 1463 प्रत्याशियों जिनके भाग्य का फैसला जनता ने मंगलवार को किया है उसमें 1316 पुरुष और 146 महिला के साथ एक ट्रांसजेंडर प्रत्याशी शामिल है। द्वितीय चरण के मतदान में पुरुष वोटरों की संख्या 1,50,33,034 है जबकि महिला वोटर्स 1,35,16,271 हैं, थर्ड जेंडर मतदाता की संख्या 980 है। प्रदेश में सर्विस वोटर्स की कुल संख्या 60,879 है जिसमें 57,300 पुरुष 3579 महिलाएं हैं। लेकिन मतदान का प्रतिशत कोरोना काल के कारण काफी कम रहा।

बूथों पर नहीं हुआ कोविड गाइडलाइन का पालन

कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन बूथों पर नहीं हो पाया है। इसके लिए पूरी तैयारी की गई थी लेकिन कर्मियों की मनमानी के कारण हर जगह खामियां देखने को मिली हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की तरफ से हर बूथ पर स्वास्थ्य टीम को लगाया गया था। इसमें मतदाताओं को एक हाथ का दस्ताना देने के साथ सैनिटाइजेशन की व्यवस्था की जानी थी। लेकिन मानीटरिंग नहीं होने से इस काम में भी खूब लापरवाही हुई है। मतदान कर्मियों को फेस शील्ड, फेस मास्क, दस्ताना के साथ सैनिटाइजर दिया गया था लेकिन वह कहां था नजर नहीं आया। इसकी जांच पड़ताल करने वाला भी कोई नहीं था।

पटना में 4830 मतदान केंद्रों से आई ईवीएम

पटना में कुल 4830 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए थे। हर बूथ से ईवीएम को पटना के एएन कॉलेज में पहुंचने में काफी समय लग गया। बख्तियारपुर से 410, दीघा से 711, बांकीपुर से 589, कुम्हरार से 662, पटना साहिब से 542, फतुहा से 405, दानापुर से 515, मनेर से 471 और फुलवारी शरीफ से 525 मतदान केंद्रों से ईवीएम को पटना पहुंचाया गया। 365 सेक्टर दंडाधिकारी, 84 सुपर सेक्टर दंडाधिकारी, 29 जोनल दंडाधिकारी, 9 सुपर जोनल दंडाधिकारी, 305 माइक्रोऑब्जर्वर, 27 फ्लाइंग स्क्वायड, 27 एसएसटी, 1432 पीसीसीपी, 336 एमओ, 5321 पीठासीन पदाधिकारी की देखरेख में चुनाव संपन्न कराने के बाद उनकी निगरानी में ईवीएम को स्ट्रांग रूम पहुंचाया गया।

420 लोगों ने किया आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन

द्वितीय चरण के चुनाव में 420 लोगों ने आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन किया है। ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच की जा रही है। वहीं कोरोना काल में चुनाव के बाद भी चुनाव आयोग द्वारा बनाई गई कोविड गाइडलाइन की धज्जियां उड़ाने वाले 63 लोगों पर मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। मुकदमा दर्ज करने के बाद पुलिस अब जांच पड़ताल कर रही है। नेताओं और उनके समर्थकों की मनमानी को लेकर हुई इस कार्रवाई के पूर्व में ही निर्वाचन कार्यालय ने चेताया था। लेकिन इसके बाद भी चुनाव प्रचार में हर स्तर पर मनमानी की गई है।

बिना अनुमति के खूब चली सभाएं

प्रत्याशियों की सभाएं भी बिना किसी अनुमति के खूब चली हैं। इस मामले की जानकारी जब निर्वाचन अधिकारियों को लगी तो उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई है। द्वितीय चरण के चुनाव में 69 लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई है जो बना अनुमति के सभाएं कर रहे थे। ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच की जा रही है।

सोशल मीडिया से लेकर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में खूब की मनमानी

द्वितीय चरण के मतदान में सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्म से लेकर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में हर स्तर की मनमानी की गई है। नियम कानून को ठेंगा दिखाते हुए नेताओं और उनके समर्थकों ने जनता को वोट देने के लिए लुभाने का प्रयास किया है। द्वितीय चरण के चुनाव में 6 लोगों के खिलाफ सोशल मीडिया पर अमर्यादिक पोस्ट करने के मामले में मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। शराब की पार्टी और शराब बांटने के मामले में भी द्वितीय चरण में 6 लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। अन्य कई अधिनियम के तहत 69 लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। बिना अनुमति के लाउडस्पीकर बजाकर प्रचार करने के मामले में 25 लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। इसी क्रम में 173 ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है जो चुनाव के दौरान बनाए गए नियम को तोड़ने का काम कर रहे थे। इन्होंने सरकारी सम्पत्ति को नुकसान पहुंचाने का प्रयास किया है। आयोग ने 9 ऐसे लोगों पर कार्रवाई की है जो सड़क को बाधित कर धरना प्रदर्शन करने का काम कर रहे थे। द्वितीय चरण में कुल 420 लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 दिन में 4.77 लाख एक्टिव केस घटे, इस रफ्तार से दिसंबर तक बिल्कुल डाउन हो सकता है ग्राफ - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज समय उत्तम है। अपनी किसी भी परेशानी में किसी विश्वसनीय व्यक्ति की सलाह व सहयोग अवश्य लें। इससे आपके आत्मविश्वास में वृद्धि होगी तथा खोई हुई प्रतिष्ठा भी दोबारा हासिल होगी। घर में कोई धार्मि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें