पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Bihar election
  • Woman Casts 17.5 Percent More Votes Than Male Voters In Tej Pratap Yadav's Hasanpur Seat : Bihar Election 2020

बिहार चुनाव:जिस हसनपुर सीट से प्रत्याशी हैं ऐश्वर्या के पति तेज प्रताप, वहां महिलाओं ने पुरुषों से 17.5% ज्यादा की वोटिंग

पटना35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तेज प्रताप यादव पिछला चुनाव वैशाली के महुआ से जीते थे। इस बार हसनपुर से राजद के प्रत्याशी हैं।
  • बिहार चुनाव के दूसरे चरण में महिलाओं ने पुरुषों से ज्यादा वोटिंग की
  • हसनपुर में पुरुषों के मुकाबले करीब 16 हजार ज्यादा महिलाओं ने वोट दिया

राजद नेता तेज प्रताप यादव जिस हसनपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं, वहां महिलाओं ने पुरुषों के मुकाबले काफी ज्यादा वोटिंग की है। इस सीट पर दोनों की वोटिंग में करीब 16 हजार मतों का अंतर है। हसनपुर में कुल मतदाता 2,91,992 हैं, जिसमें पुरुष वोटर 1,54,453 जबकि महिला वोटरों की संख्या 1,37,531 है। इसमें 77,759 पुरुषों ने वोट किया है जबकि महिला मतदाताओं की संख्या 93,306 रही। दोनों मिलाकर 1,71,065 वोट पड़े जो कुल मतदाताओं का 58.59 प्रतिशत हैं। महिलाओं का मत प्रतिशत 67.84 रहा है जबकि सिर्फ 50.34 प्रतिशत पुरुषों ने वोट किया है।

दूसरे चरण में महिलाओं ने मारी बाजी

समस्तीपुर की हसनपुर विधानसभा सीट पर दूसरे चरण में 3 नवंबर को वोट डाले गए थे। दूसरे चरण में महिलाओं ने वोटिंग करने में पुरुषों से बाजी मार ली है। इस चरण में 94 विधानसभा सीटों पर कुल 55.70 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ, जिसमें पुरुषों का मत प्रतिशत 52.92 रहा जबकि महिलाओं का मत प्रतिशत 58.80 रहा है।

चुनाव आयोग द्वारा जारी आंकड़ों पर नजर डालें तो कम से कम 12 विधानसभाओं में महिलाओं और पुरुषों के बीच मतदान का अंतर 15 से 17 हजार वोटों का रहा है।

  • इन विधानसभा सीटों के नाम हैं : कुशेश्वर स्थान (मतों का अंतर करीब 17 हजार), बरौली, गोपालगंज, कुचायकोट, भोरे, रोसड़ा, हसनपुर, तरैया, बरौली, गोरियाकोठी, बैकुंठपुर और फुलपरास।

इसके अलावा कम से कम 18 विधानसभा सीट और ऐसी हैं, जहां महिलाओं और पुरुषों की वोटिंग में 10 हजार से भी ज्यादा का अंतर है।

  • इन सीटों के नाम हैं : गौराबौराम (करीब 14 हजार), हरसिद्धी, बछवाड़ा, बेल्दौर, केसरिया, कल्याणपुर, पिपरा, मधुबन, गोविंदगंज, शिवहर, रून्नीसैदपुर, बेलसंड, मधुबनी, राजनगर, चेरिया बरियारपुर, अमनौर और मढौरा।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटेक्‍सटाइल गोदाम में आग लगने से धमाका; 12 लोगों की मौत, 2 की हालत गंभीर - गुजरात - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें