चुनावी बतकही:खाली चर्चे करेंगे कि कुछ बदलबो करेंगे... नहीं न... त फिर पटना सिटी भी काहे के लिए और कैसे बदलेगा

पटनाएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: मनीष मिश्रा
  • कॉपी लिंक

पटना सिटी का इलाका बिहार की बड़ी व्यावसायिक मंडियों में से एक है। कारोबार यहां का बड़ा आधार है। दाल-दलहन हो या फिर कल कारखानों से जुड़ा सामान, भरोसा इसी मंडी पर जमता है। लेकिन पटना सिटी बस नाम का ‘सिटी’ बनकर रह गया है। जाम, अतिक्रमण और जल निकासी के साथ पेयजल की समस्या से लोगों को छुटकारा नहीं ही मिला है। यह यहां की सनातन समस्या है।

भगत सिंह चौक पर मशहूर किशोरी की चाय दुकान पर चुनाव में फिर वही चर्चाएं चल रही हैं। चाय की चुस्की के साथ लोग कल के मतदान और सम्भावनाओं-आशंकाओं पर चर्चा में जुटे हैं तो अपनी समस्याओं और नेताओं की उपेक्षा पर भी नजर है। सबकी चिंता में एक ही बात कि सरकार पटना पर ध्यान भले ही दे, पटना सिटी का कोई पुरसाहाल नहीं है।

चर्चा का एक दौर ऐसा भी आया जब दुकान में एंट्री लेते ही युवा व्यापारी संजय गुप्ता ने चाय मांगी और चुनावी चर्चा में शामिल हो गए। कारोबारी भूषण माली की सरकार बदलने वाली बात काटते हुए बोले- ‘कुछ भी कर लीजिए पटना सिटी की समस्या का समाधान कोई नहीं करने वाला है। पुराना पटना यही है और कारोबार का जो आधार है, वह कोई मंडी नहीं बना पाई है। यहां की समस्या बच्चा-बच्चा जानता है, हर कोई हर दिन जूझता है, इसके बाद भी कोई इसपर ध्यान नहीं देता है। जाम तो ऐसी स्थाई समस्या है कि आदमी की रफ्तार के साथ-साथ कारोबार भी सुस्त पड़ जाता है’।

किसी ने जोड़ा- ‘चुनाव आया है तो वादा तो फिर हुआ है न, देखिये क्या होता है इस बार?’

कुछ नहीं होगा... आप बस वोट देते रहिये, ये समस्या कोई नहीं दूर करने वाला। किसी को चिंता ही नहीं है।’ संजय गुप्ता ने अपनी बात आगे बढ़ाई है। बोले- ‘समय से सामान न निकल पाने से धन्धा कितना मंदा हो गया है कोई समझना नहीं चाहता।’

पानी का घूंट मारकर एक अन्य कारोबारी दिलीप बोले- ‘पटना सिटी को मुश्किलों से कभी निजात नहीं मिलने वाली। जबकि इसी एरिया से पटना को अलग और असल पहचान मिली है। यहां माता के मंदिरों के साथ गुरु गोविदं सिंह साहेब की पवित्र स्थली है। बाहर से आने वालों का इसी एरिया से सामना होता है। जल्ला मंडी में जल जमाव से कितनी परेशानी होती है, सबको पता है। हर साल जल जमाव से कारोबारियों को कितनी बड़ी चपत लगती है, छिपा है किसी से!’

अब तक शांति से बैठे शारीफ रंगरेज भी बातचीत में शामिल हो गए। बोले- ‘गर्मी में जिस तरह से पानी की समस्या होती है, सब जानता है। ये इतनी बड़ी समस्या भी नहीं कि इससे निजात नहीं पाई जा सके, लेकिन किसी का ध्यान ही नहीं है। बस सरकार आती गई और सब ने एक जैसा सुलूक किया। हर विधायक जीत से पहले तो बड़े-बड़े दावे करता है फिर लौट के झांकता भी नहीं। कोई काम नहीं करता। पटना सिटी 90 के दशक में जैसी थी, वैसी ही आज भी है। यहां तो कोई विकास, कोई परिवर्तन नहीं आया।’

बहुत देर से यह सब सुनते निजी कंपनी में काम करने वाले सुरेश ने आक्रोश में टिप्पणी की- ‘कोई मतलब है ई सब चर्चा का। कुछ नहीं बदलने वाला है। हम, आपको खुद को बदलना होगा। वोट देने के पहले 10 बार सोचना होगा। नेताओं को जवाबदेह बनने को मजबूर करना होगा। नेताओं की मनोदशा समझनी होगी, कि अगर काम कर ही देंगे तो अगली बार किस समस्या पर वोट मांगेंगे’।

टिप्पणी कई लोगों को मन से भले न पसंद आई हो, लेकिन कई आवाजें एक साथ फिर भी आई हैं। इन्हीं में से एक आवाज सुजीत की है। बोले- ‘सही कह रहे हैं भैया विकास पर वोट कहां मिलता है। बस जनता को समस्या में उलझाए रहिए और राजनीति चमकाइए, यही होता रहा है पटना सिटी में’। लेकिन चाय वाले किशोरी ने अंतिम टिप्पणी कर दी है- बोला, ‘इहे दुकान है… हर बार चुनाव में ऐसे ही चर्चा सुनते-सुनते दिमाग पक गया है। चुनाव खत्म होते ही चर्चा भी बंद हो जाती है। नेताओं का आना भी। खाली चर्चे करेंगे कि कुछ बदलबो करेंगे... नहीं न...त फिर पटना सिटी भी काहे बदलेगा! इस टिप्पणी ने बहस को लगभग विराम दे दिया है। यहाँ अगले चरण में वोट पड़ने वाले हैं। पता नहीं सिटी को बदलने के लिए या कि... ।

