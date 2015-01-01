पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनावी बतकही:नीतीशो जी कम नहीं न किये हैं... एहर-ओहर के चक्कर में ढेर नुकसान कर लिए हैं

पटना35 मिनट पहलेलेखक: बृजम पांडेय
चुनाव का अंतिम चरण आते-आते अब नए तरह की सरगर्मी है। नई-नई चर्चाएं हैं। चाय के नुक्कड़ से लेकर राजनीतिक दलों के दफ्तरों तक रौनक अब बदल गई है। नए कार्यकर्ताओं की भीड़ की जगह फिर से पुराने चेहरे दिखने लगे हैं।

शुक्रवार की दोपहर 12 बजे के आसपास का वक्त है। पटना में वीरचंद पटेल पथ स्थित यह भारतीय जनता पार्टी का प्रदेश कार्यालय है। गहमागहमी कम जरूर है, लेकिन कुछ कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच आपसी चर्चा जारी है। चेहरे पर कभी खुशी कभी-गम जैसे भाव बन-बिगड़ रहे हैं। 5 कार्यकर्ताओं की इस महफिल में चर्चा का मुद्दा चुनाव बाद के हालात हैं।

एक ने कहा बिल्ली के भाग्य से छींका टूटा है... हम लोगों की वजह से नीतीश कुमार एक बार फिर मुख्यमंत्री बन जाएंगे...।

दूसरे ने कहा अरे भाई, नीतीश का तो डाउनफॉल शुरू हो गया था... उ तो कहिए कि मोदी जी उनको उबार लिए हैं... ये तो बीजेपी का लहर है कि नीतीश कुमार खिंचा गए हैं... नहीं तो अबकी तेजस्वी पूरी तरह से हावी था...।

तीसरे ने कहा- उ त ठीक है, जब अतने हमलोगों का लहर था तो हमलोग अकेले काहे नहीं चुनाव लड़ गए... अपनी औकातों का पता चल जाता...।

चौथे ने तपाक से कहा अरे भइया, 2015 में औकात का तो पता चलिए ना गया था ...अकेले चुनाव लड़के... भुला गये, औंधे मुंह गिर गए थे... ऊ जो बड़का मुड़ी वाला है ना, बहुत दिमाग का तेज है... फूंक-फूंक कर राजनीति करता है... तभी तो लोग कहते है कि कहीं सरकार बनाना है तो उसी से संपर्क करना है...।

कुछ दूर आगे इसी वीरचंद पटेल पथ पर राष्ट्रीय जनता दल का कार्यालय भी है। यहां भी भीड़ बदली हुई है। 15 दिन पहले वाली बात भले न हो, फिर भी भाजपा द्फ्तर से ज्यादा है। कुछ जाने पहचाने चेहरे भी हैं। इस महफिल में चेहरों पर उत्साह साफ दिख रहा है।

एक नेता ने कहा- इस बार चुनाव में तेजस्वी ने लालू जी का भी रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया... लालू जी, सबसे ज्यादा 1 दिन में 16 गो चुनावी सभा किए थे... लेकिन तेजस्वी इतना मेहनती है कि एक-एक दिन में 19-19 सभा कर लेता है...ऊहो एके हेलीकॉप्टर से।

दूसरे कार्यकर्ता नुमा नेता ने कहा- भाई साहब, 19 सभा तेजस्वी यादव काहे नहीं करेंगे... देख रहे हैं ना सभा में केतना भीड़ हो रहा है... सब चिल्ला रहा है तेजस्वी यादव, तेजस्वी यादव... ऐसे में तेजस्वी जी उत्साहित होकर सभा करते हैं, स्वाभाविक न है. उसका हम लोग को फायदा भी मिल रहा है...। इस बार तो सरकार पक्का तेजस्वी जी बना लेंगे...।

तभी एक नेता ने टोकते हुए कहा, जानते हैं ना तेजस्वी यादव एकदम अर्जुन की तरह मछली के आंख में देख रहे हैं... हमको तो लगता है कि हमलोग अब सरकार में पक्का हैं ।

राजद कार्यालय के कुछ दूर आगे बढ़कर ठीक सामने जदयू का प्रदेश कार्यालय है। यहां सरकार में होने की झलक साफ दिखती है, यानी आम कार्यकर्ताओं को दफ्तर में इंट्री नही है। कार्यालय भी कॉरपोरेट लुक में है। इसी के बाहर चाय, बीड़ी-सिगरेट की ठेला वाली दुकान है। फिलहाल सरकार बनाने की कवायद यहीं चल रही है।

मुंह में पान लिए एक नेता जी बोले- भाई साहब हम लोगों की सरकार तो बन जाएगी... लेकिन अब की तेजस्वी यादव ने खूब तंग किया है साहब को... मालूम है तेजस्वी की सभा में अपने साहब से ज्यादा भीड़ होती थी... वह तो कुछ-कुछ काम हम लोग किए हैं कि सरकार बन रही है... नहीं तो तेजस्वी सरकार तो उखाड़े लिया था...

दूसरे नेता जी बोले- अरे भाई, मुख्यमंत्री 15 साल तक रहे ठीक है... ऊंच-नीच होता ही है... यह सामने जो पुल देख रहे है ना, ऐसा ऐसा बिहार में सैकड़ों पुल-पुलिया, सड़क, बिजली का काम किए हैं...। अब जो काम करेगा, जनता उसी के पक्ष में न जाएगी...।

तब तक चाय की चुस्की लेते एक नेताजी ने पंच मारा, सुने हैं कि अपने मुख्यमंत्री जी बोले हैं कि उनका अंतिमे चुनाव है... एकरा बाद वह चुनाव नहीं लड़ेंगे... अब भाई छोट-छोट नेता सब बड़-बड़ बात करने लगा है, तो बड़का नेता को तो रिटायरमेंट लेना ही ना पड़ेगा...। एहि से नितीश जी बोल रहे हैं कि अब उनका अंतिम चुनाव है...।

पहले वाले नेता जी ने कहा- ‘उ सब त ठीक है, ई भाजपा वाला सब चिरगवा के ना निकालिये रहा है और ना रखिये रहा है, एकरा चक्कर में हमलोगों का बहुते नुकसान हो गया है...

तभी एक और आवाज आई- ‘कुछ भी हो, गलती त नितीशो जी कम नहीं किये हैं...एहर-ओहर के चक्कर में ढेर नुक्सान कर लिये हैं। अपन लाइन पर ठीक से रहे होते न त अब ले बड़हर नेता होते... देखिये ई बेर का होता है...।’

अब तक उनकी चाय भी खत्म हो चुकी थी और हमारी भी... जाहिर है यह चाय चर्चा भी...। बतकही का यह सिलसिला भी...।

