पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनावी बतकही:लोग बोल कुछ रहे हैं वोट कहीं और गिराएंगे, नेता सब के भरम का कचूमर बन जाएगा

पटना40 मिनट पहलेलेखक: प्रणय प्रियंवद
  • कॉपी लिंक

तेजस्वी यादव उस दिन कह रहे थे कि हमारी सरकार बनेगी तो पहली कैबिनेट में फैसला लेकर 10 लाख को स्थाई नौकरी देंगे, बज का 40 फीसदी सरेंडर होने वाला पैसा रोककर सैलरी देंगे। स्टूडेंट्स का पांच लाख तक का लोन माफ कर देंगे…आदि...आदि। सोशल मीडिया पर जब यह सब चल रहा था तो सुरेश, दिनेश और दिवाकर में से किसी ने तालियां नहीं बजाई। लेकिन तीनों ने एक साथ एक ही सवाल एक दूसरे से पूछा- तुमने तालियां क्यों नहीं बजाईं? तीनों का जवाब भी एक जैसा आया। पहले वादा पूरा कर दे, तब तालियो बजाएंगे और...। हम सब पहले ही देश के बड़े नेता से लेकर राज्यस्तर के नेता से ठगे जा चुके हैं। इसलिए अब भरोसा मुश्किल है नेताओं के बोल पर। अब विश्वास तभी लौटेगा जब जमीन पर चांद उतरेगा।

तीनों के हाथ में चाय वाले ने चाय का कप पकड़ा दिया था। चाय की गर्माहट के साथ सुरेश ने कहा अब सुबह की धूप अच्छी लगने लगी है।

दिनेश बोला- हमको तो कुछ भी अच्छा नहीं लगता। कोरोना से त्राहिमाम है, क्या अच्छा लगेगा! हमलोगों का कोचिंग कब खुलेगा कुछ पता ही नहीं! इस बार तो लगता है साले चौपट हो जाएगा! कोरोना में लोग मर रहे हैं लेकिन चुनाव जिंदाबाद है।

दिवाकर ने कहा- देखे नहीं मुंगेर में क्या हुआ! कैसे पगला गई पुलिस। जनरल डायर हो गई। एक युवक की मौत हो गई। भेजा उड़ा दिया उसका। मुंगेर की लोक गायिका इंदु मिश्रा ने... ‘मां मेरी मत रोना गीत गाया है…’, यू ट्यूब पर है सुन लो। कितना दर्द है। ओह!

दिवाकर ने कहा- लेकिन क्या करोगे, भरोसा तो करना पड़ेगा ना। ऐसे हताश- निराश होने से तो काम नहीं चलेगा!

सुरेश ने कहा, 15 साल पहले जिसकी दुकान पर बम चला, जिसके बेटे का अपहरण हुआ उस परिवार से दर्द पूछो जाकर विश्वास किसको कहते हैं।

दिनेश ने कहा, वोट देना हमारी मजबूरी है। नहीं दें तो क्या करें। पटना का ही हाल ले लो ना, मेन सड़क चकाचक है। पुल की बहार है। अंदर लिंक सड़कों का हाल देख लो, माथा पीट लोगे।

दिवाकर ने कहा, ऐसा कोरोना नहीं देखे थे कभी, ऐसा दुर्गा विसर्जन नहीं देखे, ऐसा चुनाव भी नहीं देखे कभी। दिनेश ने जोड़ा, ऐसे वादों की झड़ी लगाते कभी सुना था क्या? सब कुछ नया-नया है।

सुरेश ने कहा, नीतीश कुमार को इतना परेशान भी कभी नहीं देखा। थोड़े परेशान उस समय हुए थे जब कुर्सी छोड़ मांझी को बैठाया था, लेकिन जल्दी ही उन्हें उतार दिया।

दिनेश ने कहा, कैसे विश्वास करें? इतिहास डराता है। साधु-सुभाष की याद दिलाता है। बड़े भाई साहब ठीक से ही रहेंगे, कैसे विश्वास करें। घर से बाहर तक तेजस्वी को कितना संभालना पड़ेगा। लेकिन ई बेर चुपे चाप वाला वोट कमाल करेगा। लोग बोल कुछ रहे हैं वोट कहीं और गिराएंगे। नेता सब के भरम का कचूमर बन जाएगा। दिवाकर ने कहा, नौकरशाही कहीं ले न डूबे कुमार को!

इस बीच किसी चौथे ने पहले चरण से लेकर दूसरे चरण की दोपहरी तक के मतदान की उत्साह जनित एनालिसिस शुरू कर दी तो बाकि तीनों ने एक स्वर में कहा- ज्यादा उत्साह में मत आइये...थोड़ा ठहरकर सोचिए, सारे रंगों का मूल रंग एक ही होता है। इसलिये वक्त आने दीजिये...थोड़ा इधर-उधर करके देखिएगा, नया रंग कितना गाढ़ा और कैसा बनता है।

बातचीत जारी रही... थोड़ा और दार्शनिक अंदाज में आगे बढ़ती, तब तक मेरी ही चाय खत्म हो गई थी और मुझे वहां से निकलना भी था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें