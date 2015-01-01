पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का डिजिटल साइडइफेक्ट:ऑनलाइन क्लासेस से बच्चों में बढ़ रही सोशल मीडिया की लत, जानें निजात पाने के तरीके

क्या आपने किसी बच्चे के पेरेंट्स को कहते सुना है कि हम तो अपने बच्चों को सोशल मीडिया से दूर रखते हैं? या फिर किसी टीचर को भी कहते सुना होगा कि सोशल मीडिया पर वक्त खराब करने से अच्छा है, कुछ पढ़ लेना चाहिए? लेकिन क्या यह सब नैतिक शिक्षा की सीख ही रह गई है? ऐसा हम क्यों कह रहे हैं?

असल में कोरोना में लगे लॉकडाउन के बाद से दुनिया भर के स्कूल शुरू नहीं हो पाए हैं। ऐसे में सभी स्कूल ऑनलाइन क्लासेस ले रहे हैं। बच्चों के हाथ में मोबाइल, लैपटॉप और टेबलेट आ गए हैं। यह उनकी डेली यूज की चीजें बन गई है। ऐसे में उन्हें रोका नहीं जा सकता है। लेकिन हम बच्चों को सोशल मीडिया और अलग-अलग डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म के बारे में जागरूक कर सकते हैं।

डिजिटल मीडिया जिंदगी का हिस्सा हो गई है

  • टेंपल यूनिवर्सिटी के प्रोफेसर जॉर्डन शेपिरो कहते हैं कि उन्होंने कोरोना से पहले बच्चों को डिजिटल और सोशल मीडिया का उपयोग करने की सलाह दी थी। कई सोशल मीडिया 13 साल की उम्र में ही बच्चों के अकाउंट खोल रहे हैं। डिजिटल मीडिया अब जिंदगी का हिस्सा हो गई है। इसे सामान्य तौर पर ही लेना चाहिए।
  • वहीं प्रोफेसर जॉर्डन का कहना है कि अगर किसी प्रॉब्लम से डील करना सीखा रहे हैं और वह जिंदगी का हिस्सा बन चुका है। तो इसे नजरंदाज नहीं कर सकते। उनका कहना है कि वह चाहते हैं कि उनके बच्चे बताएं कि वह कंप्यूटर की स्क्रीन पर क्या देख रहे हैं।
  • शेपिरो कहते हैं कि पेरेंट्स को बच्चों के साथ वक्त बिताना चाहिए। उनके साथ बात करना चाहिए। इस उम्र में बच्चे अपने माता- पिता से बात करने को तरसते हैं। कई पेरेंट्स भी बच्चों की इच्छाओं को समझ नहीं पाते। वह कितना ही यूट्यूब देखे और गेम खेले, लेकिन बच्चे को हमेशा अपने पेरेंट्स की जरूरत होती है। खासकर 12 साल से पहले की उम्र के बच्चों के लिए।
  • शेपिरो कहते हैं कि हमें बच्चों को सिखाना होगा कि कैसे सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट चलाना है। इसमें हम उन्हें फोटो पोस्ट करना और कमेंट करना बारे में बता सकते हैं।

क्या थ्योरी ऑफ एवरिथिंग बना सकता है कंप्यूटर? जानिए वैज्ञानिकों की राय

बच्चों को सोशल मीडिया पर कम्युनिकेशन के तरीके बताएं

  • जब से स्कूल ऑनलाइन चल रहे हैं, तब से बच्चों का टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ समय ज्यादा बीत रहा है। ऐसे में हम बच्चों को सोशल मीडिया और इंटरनेट से दूर नहीं रख सकते हैं। इसके लिए हम उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर कम्यूनिकेशन करने के तरीके बता सकते हैं।
  • साइकोलोजिस्ट एलिनल कैनेडी कहती हैं कि बच्चों के कम्युनिकेशन को समझना मुश्किल होता है। कभी उनके चैट देखें तो आपको उसमें किसी तरह का सेंस नजर नहीं आएगा। लेकिन यह उनके बात करने का तरीका हो सकता है। हम उनके स्तर पर जाकर कम्युनिकेशन के लेवल को समझना होगा।
  • पेरेंट्स के तौर पर आप उन्हें सोशल मीडिया के बारे में बता सकते हो। हम बच्चों को बता सकते हैं कि अगर वह किसी को मैसेज कर रहे हैं, तो उसके लिए हमें इंतजार करना पड़ सकता है। कई बार मैसेज न देखने और ऑफलाइन होने की वजह से रिप्लाई नहीं आता है।

बच्चों को सोशल मीडिया के उपयोग के लिए जागरूक करें

  • हम बच्चों को सोशल मीडिया या डिजिटल मीडिया के उपयोग को लेकर जागरूक कर सकते हैं। डॉ. रेडेस्की इसे एक उपलब्धि के तौर पर देखते हैं। उनका कहना है कि यह टेक्नोलॉजी फ्रेंडली होने के लिए समय सही है। हम उनसे कुछ सवाल पूछ सकते हैं कि आपको जब किसी का मैसेज या ईमेल मिलता है तो कैसा लगता है? आप किसी से बात करके कैसा महसूस कर रहे हैं। हम बच्चों को सोशल मीडिया पर इमोशनल अटैचमेंट न रखने की सलाह दे सकते हैं।

बच्चों में बढ़ाएं डिजिटल लिटरेसी

  • हम बच्चों को सोशल मीडिया और डिजिटल मीडिया के बारे में शिक्षा दे सकते हैं। हम उन्हें बता सकते हैं कि किस डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म का कैसा उपयोग करना है। उस पर कम्युनिकेशन के तरीकों को भी हम बच्चों से साझा कर सकते हैं। उन्हें इसके फायदे और नुकसान भी बता सकते हैं।
  • हम बच्चों को बता सकते हैं कि कमेंट, पोस्ट करने से पहले किन बातों का ध्यान रखना है। हमें यह बताना होगा कि सोशल मीडिया पर किस तरह की न्यूज फीड उनके लिए सही रहेगी। क्योंकि कई बार गलत खबरों की वजह से बच्चे अफवाहों का शिकार हो जाते हैं। बच्चों को इस बारे में भी बता सकते हैं कि डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म पर नजर आ रही, कौनसी चीज विज्ञापन है।
