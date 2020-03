The former Queen in the North is returning to TV, this time on Quibi’s ‘Survive.’ “My character has been in rehab for [almost] an entire year. And I actually suffer from depression. I also suffer from anxiety and eating disorders. It felt like I knew so much of that world.” Link in bio for the full cover story.⁣ ⁣ Editor-in-Chief: @ninagarcia⁣ Cover star: @sophiet⁣ Photographer: @arthurelgort⁣ Stylist: @bethfenton_⁣ Writer: @therealsager⁣ Hair: @cwoodhair ⁣ Makeup: @lisastoreymakeup⁣ Manicure: @traceymattinglyagency

