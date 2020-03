So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes. I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people.❤️💜❤️

A post shared by Indira (@indypindy9) on Mar 17, 2020 at 11:42pm PDT