हॉलीवुड डेस्क. अक्सर हमने सुना है कि फिल्में सच्ची घटनाओं से प्रेरित होती हैं। लेकिन कभी ये सुना है कि कोई फिल्म इसलिए वायरल हो रही है क्योंकि उसकी कहानी आज के समय से मेल खा रही है। 2011 में स्टीवन सोडरबर्ग के निर्देशन में बनी फिल्म 'कंटेजियन' सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड कर रही है। इस फिल्म में एक खतरनाक वायरस के फैलने की कहानी दिखाई गई थी।
सार्स और स्वाइन फ्लू से प्रेरित थी फिल्म: ग्वेनिथ पल्ट्रो, मारिऑन कोटिलार्ड, ब्रेयान क्रेन्सटन, मैट डेमन, लॉरेन्स फिशबर्न, जूड लॉ, केट विंसलेट और जेनिफर ने काम किया था। इस फिल्म को सार्स (सीवर एक्यूरेट रेस्पीरेट्री सिंड्रोम) 2003 में 2009 में फैले स्वाइन फ्लू के वायरस के फैलने से प्रेरित होकर बनाया गया था।
कोरोना वायरस में अब तक : डब्ल्यूएचओ के प्रमुख टेड्रोस एडनोम गेब्रियेसिस ने कहा कि सबसे बड़ी चिंता यह है कि वायरस सबसे खराब स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं वाले देशों में न फैले। चीन में कोरोनावायरस से मरने वालों की संख्या 213 तक पहुंच चुकी है। अब तक 9,692 लोगों में इससे संक्रमित होने की पुष्टि हुई है। हुबेई प्रांत में सबसे ज्यादा 204 मौतें हुईं। इस बीच, विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (डब्ल्यूएचओ) ने शुक्रवार को ग्लोबल इमरजेंसी की घोषणा कर दी। उधर, चीन का कहना है कि वह वायरस के खिलाफ लड़ने में पूरी तरह सक्षम है।
भारत समेत दुनिया के 20 देशों में कोरोनावायरस के मामले सामने आए हैं। लोगों में खौफ का माहौल है। चीन के लोग घर से बाहर जाते वक्त इससे बचाव के हर वो उपाय अपना रहे हैं, जो जरूरी है।
कंटेजियन पर वायरल हो रहे ट्वीट्स
