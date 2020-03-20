दैनिक भास्करMar 20, 2020, 09:49 AM IST
हॉलीवुड डेस्क. कोरोनावायरस के डर के चलते लोगों ने मास्क, सेनेटाइजर जैसी आम चीजों का स्टॉक कर रहे हैं। जिसके कारण दुनिया के कई इलाकों में किल्लत शुरू हो गई है। ऐसे में कई मेडिकल ड्रामा सीरीज अपनी कास्ट के मास्क अस्पताल में डोनेट कर रहे हैं।
एहतियात के तौर पर मेकर्स ने सीरीज और फिल्म प्रोडक्शन्स पर रोक लगा दी है। फॉक्स की सीराज ‘द रेसीडेंट’ ने बुधवार को शो के लिए लाए गए मेडीकल उपकरण को अटलांटा के ग्रैडी ममोरियल अस्पताल में डोनेट किए। हॉस्पिटल की डॉ. केरन लॉ ने इंस्टा पर सीरीज का आभार व्यक्त किया।
"Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." . To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19. . Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. . Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today. . PS: Sorry it's not a great pic, but the focus was not on the photo at the time. Similarly, the team @theresidentonfox are good citizens doing good deeds and not looking for a shout out. Though I encourage all to support The Resident and the great team behind the show and to pay their good deed forward any way you can. . #Hurstlife #residentlife #emoryIMresidents #lookforthehelpers #gratitude
सीरीज ‘स्टेशन 19’ ने भी अपने एन95 रेस्पीरेटर मास्क ऑन्टारियो फायर डिपार्टमेंट को डोनेट किए हैं। अंग्रेजी वेबसाइट एंटरटेनमेंट वीकली के मुताबिक एबीसी की सीरीज ‘द गुड डॉक्टर’ भी वेंकूवर के अस्पतालों में सुरक्षा उपकरण डोनेट करने पर विचार कर रही है।