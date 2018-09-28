'जिस वक्त नाना पाटेकर ने तनुश्री दत्ता का सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट हुआ, तब मैं भी सेट पर थी', एक लेडी जर्नलिस्ट ने बताई 10 साल पहले की घटना की आंखों देखी

मुंबई. तनुश्री दत्ता ने एक्टर नाना पाटेकर पर सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप लगाया है। एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान उन्होंने अपने साथ 10 साल पहले फिल्म 'हॉर्न ओके प्लीज' के सेट की इस घटना का जिक्र किया और कहा कि उस वक्त उन्हें फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से किसी का खुलकर सपोर्ट नहीं मिला। अब जेनिस सिक्वेरा नाम की एक पत्रकार ने भी तनुश्री के दावे को सही बताया है। जेनिस ने लिखा- आधी रात घर बुलाकर तनुश्री ने रोते-रोते बताई थी पूरी कहानी...
Some incidents that take place even a decade ago remain fresh in your memory. What happened with #TanushreeDutta on the sets of “Horn Ok Please” is one such incident - I was there. #NanaPatekar[THREAD] — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018
- जेनिस ने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट कर बताया है कि जिस वक्त तनुश्री का हैरेसमेंट हुआ, उस वक्त वे भी फिल्म के सेट पर थीं। नाना आने उन्हें गलत तरीके से छूने की कोशिश की थी और जब उनके पेरेंट्स उन्हें लेने आए तो नाना ने गुंडों से उनपर हमला कराया था।
- जेनिस के मुताबिक, जब वे सेट पर पहुंची तो कहा गया कि शूटिंग रुकी हुई है, क्योंकि तनुश्री को नाना पाटेकर के साथ परेशानी हो रही है। इस बारे में जब प्रोड्यूसर से पूछा गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि एक्ट्रेस को-ऑपरेट नहीं कर रही है।
I could see Tanushree on set, visibly upset about something. #NanaPatekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and a man (who I later found was the producer) were having a conversation, while 50-odd dancers sat waiting. The official version was that the “heroine was not cooperating”.— Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018
- हालांकि कुछ समय बाद शूटिंग शुरू हुई और कुछ शॉट्स के बाद ही सेट पर नाना पाटेकर आ गए। इसके बाद तनुश्री वहां से चली गईं और शूटिंग फिर से रुक गई। तनुश्री अपनी वैनिटी वैन में जाकर बैठ गईं और सेट पर आने से इनकार कर दिया। इसके बाद कुछ गुंडे सेट पर आए और तनुश्री की वैनिटी वैन की ओर बढ़े। जेनिस की मानें तो उन्हें बताया गया था कि प्रोड्यूसर (सामी सिद्दीकी) ने उन्हें सेट पर बुलाया। इसी बीच उन्होंने नाना पाटेकर को पकड़ा तो वे बोले कि तनुश्री उनकी बेटी जैसी है। हालांकि, नाना के इस स्टेटमेंट का उस वक्त कोई मतलब नहीं था।
A while later, shooting resumed. Tanushree resumed work, and a couple shots later, #NanaPatekar joined her. Not long after that, Tanushree walked off set. Shooting halted again. She locked herself in her vanity van, refusing to come out.— Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018
Out of nowhere, goons turned up and began banging against the vanity van door. I was told the producers had called them to set. Cops arrived. Amidst this chaos, I got hold of #NanaPatekar. All he said was, “Meri beti jaisi hai”, which didn’t really make any sense at that point.— Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018
- जेनिस ने अपने ट्वीट्स में बताया कि वे तनुश्री का स्टेटमेंट लेना चाहती थीं। लेकिन सेट पर उनकी उनसे बात नहीं हो सकी। करीब आधी रात को तनुश्री ने उन्हें अपने घर बुलाया और रोते-रोते पूरी कहानी सुनाई।
Eventually, Tanushree’s parents arrived to pick her up. Her car was attacked, the windshield broken. I tried to get in touch with Tanushree to get her version of events. Around midnight, she asked me to come to her place. In tears, she narrated what really happened. #NanaPatekar— Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018
- जेनिस की मानें तो तनुश्री ने बताया था कि तीन दिन तक रिहर्सल के बाद जब वे सेट पर आइटम नंबर की शूटिंग के लिए पहुंची तो कोरियोग्राफर ने हर स्टेप बदलवा दी। नाना कोरियोग्राफी का हिस्सा नहीं थे, लेकिन उन्होंने प्रोड्यूसर को उनके साथ डांस करने के लिए राजी कर लिया। जेनिस ने यह भी लिखा है कि जब नाना के कहने पर कुछ ऐसे स्टेप्स डांस में डाले गए, जिसमें वे तनुश्री को गलत तरीके से छू सकें। तनुश्री को इस बात का अहसास हुआ और वे सेट से बाहर चली गईं। इसके लिए उन्हें प्रोड्यूसर की डांट भी सहनी पड़ी। जेनिस की मानें तो तनुश्री ने उन्हें यह सब घटना के कुछ घंटे बाद ही बताया था और अगर कोई एक दशक बाद वही बात दोहरा रहा है, तो यह नहीं कहा जा सकता है कि उसमें सच्चाई नहीं है।
Tanushree told me that after three days of rehearsals, Ganesh Acharya changed every step on the day of shoot. #NanaPatekar was never meant to be part of the choreography, but coerced the producers into getting him to shake a leg with Dutta.— Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018
Later, she said, a lewd dance step was introduced on the insistence of #NanaPatekar, so he could touch her inappropriately. That’s where alarm bells rang, and Tanushree decided to walk off set. What she didn’t expect was the aggression shown by the producers after.— Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018
The chat I had with Dutta hours after the incident was identical to the account she’s come out with now. How could a person’s version remain the same a decade later if there wasn’t any truth to it?[Our chat was off-the-record, even though she went on to give interviews later.] — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018