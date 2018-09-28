Trending Tags
न्यूज़

  A Lady Journalist Claims Being On Sets When Nana Reportedly Harassed Tanushree
'जिस वक्त नाना पाटेकर ने तनुश्री दत्ता का सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट हुआ, तब मैं भी सेट पर थी', एक लेडी जर्नलिस्ट ने बताई 10 साल पहले की घटना की आंखों देखी

आधीरात जर्नलिस्ट को घर बुलाकर तनुश्री ने रोते-रोते सुनाई थी उस रोज की पूरी कहानी

Danik Bhaskar

Sep 28, 2018, 12:02 PM IST
A Lady Journalist Claims Being On Sets When Nana Reportedly Harassed Tanushree

मुंबई. तनुश्री दत्ता ने एक्टर नाना पाटेकर पर सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप लगाया है। एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान उन्होंने अपने साथ 10 साल पहले फिल्म 'हॉर्न ओके प्लीज' के सेट की इस घटना का जिक्र किया और कहा कि उस वक्त उन्हें फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से किसी का खुलकर सपोर्ट नहीं मिला। अब जेनिस सिक्वेरा नाम की एक पत्रकार ने भी तनुश्री के दावे को सही बताया है। जेनिस ने लिखा- आधी रात घर बुलाकर तनुश्री ने रोते-रोते बताई थी पूरी कहानी...


- जेनिस ने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट कर बताया है कि जिस वक्त तनुश्री का हैरेसमेंट हुआ, उस वक्त वे भी फिल्म के सेट पर थीं। नाना आने उन्हें गलत तरीके से छूने की कोशिश की थी और जब उनके पेरेंट्स उन्हें लेने आए तो नाना ने गुंडों से उनपर हमला कराया था।

- जेनिस के मुताबिक, जब वे सेट पर पहुंची तो कहा गया कि शूटिंग रुकी हुई है, क्योंकि तनुश्री को नाना पाटेकर के साथ परेशानी हो रही है। इस बारे में जब प्रोड्यूसर से पूछा गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि एक्ट्रेस को-ऑपरेट नहीं कर रही है।


- हालांकि कुछ समय बाद शूटिंग शुरू हुई और कुछ शॉट्स के बाद ही सेट पर नाना पाटेकर आ गए। इसके बाद तनुश्री वहां से चली गईं और शूटिंग फिर से रुक गई। तनुश्री अपनी वैनिटी वैन में जाकर बैठ गईं और सेट पर आने से इनकार कर दिया। इसके बाद कुछ गुंडे सेट पर आए और तनुश्री की वैनिटी वैन की ओर बढ़े। जेनिस की मानें तो उन्हें बताया गया था कि प्रोड्यूसर (सामी सिद्दीकी) ने उन्हें सेट पर बुलाया। इसी बीच उन्होंने नाना पाटेकर को पकड़ा तो वे बोले कि तनुश्री उनकी बेटी जैसी है। हालांकि, नाना के इस स्टेटमेंट का उस वक्त कोई मतलब नहीं था।



- जेनिस ने अपने ट्वीट्स में बताया कि वे तनुश्री का स्टेटमेंट लेना चाहती थीं। लेकिन सेट पर उनकी उनसे बात नहीं हो सकी। करीब आधी रात को तनुश्री ने उन्हें अपने घर बुलाया और रोते-रोते पूरी कहानी सुनाई।


- जेनिस की मानें तो तनुश्री ने बताया था कि तीन दिन तक रिहर्सल के बाद जब वे सेट पर आइटम नंबर की शूटिंग के लिए पहुंची तो कोरियोग्राफर ने हर स्टेप बदलवा दी। नाना कोरियोग्राफी का हिस्सा नहीं थे, लेकिन उन्होंने प्रोड्यूसर को उनके साथ डांस करने के लिए राजी कर लिया। जेनिस ने यह भी लिखा है कि जब नाना के कहने पर कुछ ऐसे स्टेप्स डांस में डाले गए, जिसमें वे तनुश्री को गलत तरीके से छू सकें। तनुश्री को इस बात का अहसास हुआ और वे सेट से बाहर चली गईं। इसके लिए उन्हें प्रोड्यूसर की डांट भी सहनी पड़ी। जेनिस की मानें तो तनुश्री ने उन्हें यह सब घटना के कुछ घंटे बाद ही बताया था और अगर कोई एक दशक बाद वही बात दोहरा रहा है, तो यह नहीं कहा जा सकता है कि उसमें सच्चाई नहीं है।







A Lady Journalist Claims Being On Sets When Nana Reportedly Harassed Tanushree
