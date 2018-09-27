Danik Bhaskar Sep 27, 2018, 11:37 AM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. अपनी हालिया फिल्म मनमर्जियां को लेकर अभिषेक बच्चन एक बार फिर ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आ गए हैं। दरअसल डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन काले नाम के एक शख्स ने ट्विटर पर अभिषेक बच्चन का मजाक उड़ाते हुए लिखा- मनमर्जियां बॉक्स ऑफिस पर फ्लॉप हो चुकी है। एक बार फिर अभिषेक बच्चन ने दिखा दिया कि वो अच्छी से अच्छी फिल्मों को फ्लॉप कराने में माहिर हैं। अब समय आ गया है जब स्टारकिड्स को फिल्में छोड़ वड़ा पाव बेचना शुरू कर देना चाहिए।

#Manmarziyaan tanked at box-office, once again proving @juniorbachchan to be legend with amazing ability to make good film a flop! Kudos to his abilities, not many have it!

It time to end #nepotism and for #StarKids to start #Vadapav stall..lol! #Stree proves #TalentCounts!! pic.twitter.com/mFdJTZ0ERA — drharshavardhankale (@DrHarshKale) September 25, 2018

अभिषेक बच्चन ने ट्रोलर को एक के बाद एक तीन ट्वीट करते ऐसा जवाब दिया कि उनकी बोलती ही बंद हो गई। अपने पहले ट्वीट में अभिषेक ने लिखा-

With all due respect kind sir, I would expect an esteemed doctor such as yourself to study all the facts and figures before proclaiming anything. I certainly hope you do so with your patients. Learn the economics of the film before you tweet something that will embarrass you. 🙏 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2018

मैं पूरी रिस्पेक्ट के साथ कहना चाहूंगा कि इस तरह के कमेंट करने से पहले आप जैसे बड़े डॉक्टर को सारे फैक्ट्स और फिगर्स पढ़ लेने चाहिए। आप अपने मरीजों का इलाज करने से पहले भी ऐसा ही करते होंगे। आपको ट्वीट करने से पहले फिल्म के इकोनॉमिक्स को भी ठीक तरह से समझ लेना चाहिए। Manmarziyan is a small budget film, and they have already make profit in it so it should not be called flopped. The overall purpose of any business is profit and it is. — Shahnawaz Ali (@ali_iamshah) September 26, 2018

इसके बाद अभिषेक ने एक और ट्वीट किया। इसमें उन्होंने लिखा-

आपकी जानकारी के लिए बता दूं कि वड़ा पाव बचेने वालों की भी अपनी इज्जत होती है। दूसरों के पेशे की इज्जत करना सीखो। हम सभी लोग अपने पेशे में बेहतर काम करते हैं।

अभिषेक ने तीसरे ट्वीट में लिखा-

आखिर में यही कहना चाहूंगा कि बॉक्सऑफिस पर जबरदस्त कमाई कर रही फिल्म स्त्री में भी एक स्टारकिड ही है। उम्मीद करता हूं कि आप एक अच्छे डॉक्टर बनने की कोशिश करेंगे ना कि ट्रेड एनालिस्ट। And to end with.... One of the actors in the immensely entertaining Stree happens to be a "star kid". Have a good day and here's hoping you spend more time on being the best doctor you can be instead of trying to be and industry analyst! Coz as you said #TalentCounts

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2018