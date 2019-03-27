  • Hindi News
सलमान खान की 'भाभी' उतरीं सेक्स वर्कर्स के समर्थन में, सोशल मीडिया पर सुचित्रा कृष्णमूर्ति की जमकर ली क्लास

Rahul Yadav

Mar 27, 2019, 01:47 PM IST

पैसा नहीं बल्कि चरित्र और ईमानदारी मायने रखती है- सुचित्रा कृष्णामूर्ति

मुंबई. सलमान खान की ऑनस्क्रीन भाभी रेणुका शहाणे सेक्स वर्कर्स के समर्थन में आई हैं और सुचित्रा कृष्णामूर्ति की क्लास ली। दरअसल, एक्ट्रेस सुचित्रा ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर एक ट्वीट किया, "अम्मा हमेशा कहती थीं कि पैसा सब कुछ नहीं है। आज पैसा अपराधियों और सेक्स वर्कर्स के पास भी है। पैसा मायने नहीं रखता है बल्कि चरित्र और ईमानदारी मायने रखती है।" जवाब में रेणुका ने एक के बाद एक 4 ट्वीट किए...

रेणुका शहाणे ने पहले ट्वीट में सुचित्रा को जवाब देते हुए लिखा, "सेक्स वर्कर्स को हमारे समाज में कभी इज्जत नहीं दी गई। जबकि कई क्रिमिनल्स सम्मानित पोजिसन पर हैं कुछ पार्लियामेंट में बैठे हैं तो कुछ हमारी इंडस्ट्री में हैं। इतना ही नहीं इन सेक्स वर्कर्स के कारण ही आज सोसाइटी में हमारे बच्चे सुरक्षित हैं। वे समाज की बुराइयों को फेस करती हैं।"


दूसरे ट्वीट में रेणुका ने लिखा, "सेक्स वर्कर्स बहुत कम उम्र में ही बुरे बर्ताव का शिकार हो जाती हैं। उन्हें गाली दी जाती है मार-पीटा जाता है, ड्रग्स दिया जाता है इतना ही नहीं उनके साथ रेप भी किया जाता है। इतना कुछ करने के बाद उन्हें इस दलदल में धकेल दिया जाता है। फिर उनके पैसों को भी उनसे छीन लिया जाता है।"

तीसरे ट्वीट में वे सेक्स वर्कर्स और अपराधियों की कमाई में अंतर बताती हैं कि सेक्स वर्कर्स वो बेचती हैं जो उनका होता है लेकिन अपराधी तो हमेशा ही दूसरे से छीनकर लेते हैं। कोई महिला अपनी इच्छा से इस प्रोफेशन को नहीं अपनाती है। उसकी कोई मजबूरी होती है या फिर कम उम्र में ही उसे ह्यूमन ट्रैफिकिंग के जरिए इसमें धकेल दिया जाता है। रेणुका पूछती हैं, क्या 7 साल की उम्र में उस बच्ची को 'ना' कहने का अधिकार दिया जाता है।? महिलाओं को इस दलदल में धकेलने वाले कोई और नहीं बल्कि उसके सबसे करीबी लोग होते हैं जिस पर वो सबसे ज्यादा विश्वास करती है।


चौथे ट्वीट में रेणुका अम्मा का अपमान ना करते हुए लिखती हैं, "हमारी परंपराओं द्वारा सेक्स वर्कर्स पर लागू की गई कुरीतियों को हमें महिला होने के नाते सुधारना चाहिए। हमें कम से कम अपराधियों और सेक्स वर्कर्स को एक ही ताराजू में नहीं तोलना चाहिए।"



