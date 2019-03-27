सलमान खान की 'भाभी' उतरीं सेक्स वर्कर्स के समर्थन में, सोशल मीडिया पर सुचित्रा कृष्णमूर्ति की जमकर ली क्लास

. की ऑनस्क्रीन भाभी सेक्स वर्कर्स के समर्थन में आई हैं और सुचित्रा कृष्णामूर्ति की क्लास ली। दरअसल, एक्ट्रेस सुचित्रा ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर एक ट्वीट किया, "अम्मा हमेशा कहती थीं कि पैसा सब कुछ नहीं है। आज पैसा अपराधियों और सेक्स वर्कर्स के पास भी है। पैसा मायने नहीं रखता है बल्कि चरित्र और ईमानदारी मायने रखती है।" जवाब में रेणुका ने एक के बाद एक 4 ट्वीट किए...

रेणुका शहाणे ने पहले ट्वीट में सुचित्रा को जवाब देते हुए लिखा, "सेक्स वर्कर्स को हमारे समाज में कभी इज्जत नहीं दी गई। जबकि कई क्रिमिनल्स सम्मानित पोजिसन पर हैं कुछ पार्लियामेंट में बैठे हैं तो कुछ हमारी इंडस्ट्री में हैं। इतना ही नहीं इन सेक्स वर्कर्स के कारण ही आज सोसाइटी में हमारे बच्चे सुरक्षित हैं। वे समाज की बुराइयों को फेस करती हैं।"

Whores are'nt respected by any social class in our society. Many criminals hold very respectful positions, some even in our Parliament & Industry. Very often it's because of these whores that our children are safe from sexual predators. They face the brunt of society's evil 🙏🏽4/4 https://t.co/qQkwPSGztZ — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) March 26, 2019

दूसरे ट्वीट में रेणुका ने लिखा, "सेक्स वर्कर्स बहुत कम उम्र में ही बुरे बर्ताव का शिकार हो जाती हैं। उन्हें गाली दी जाती है मार-पीटा जाता है, ड्रग्स दिया जाता है इतना ही नहीं उनके साथ रेप भी किया जाता है। इतना कुछ करने के बाद उन्हें इस दलदल में धकेल दिया जाता है। फिर उनके पैसों को भी उनसे छीन लिया जाता है।"

Whores are abused, raped, tortured, drugged, given hormonal injections at a very early age & then raped relentlessly throughout their professional lives. Most of what should be their earnings is taken away by pimps & middlemen or middle women! 3/4 https://t.co/qQkwPSGztZ — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) March 26, 2019

तीसरे ट्वीट में वे सेक्स वर्कर्स और अपराधियों की कमाई में अंतर बताती हैं कि सेक्स वर्कर्स वो बेचती हैं जो उनका होता है लेकिन अपराधी तो हमेशा ही दूसरे से छीनकर लेते हैं। कोई महिला अपनी इच्छा से इस प्रोफेशन को नहीं अपनाती है। उसकी कोई मजबूरी होती है या फिर कम उम्र में ही उसे ह्यूमन ट्रैफिकिंग के जरिए इसमें धकेल दिया जाता है। रेणुका पूछती हैं, क्या 7 साल की उम्र में उस बच्ची को 'ना' कहने का अधिकार दिया जाता है।? महिलाओं को इस दलदल में धकेलने वाले कोई और नहीं बल्कि उसके सबसे करीबी लोग होते हैं जिस पर वो सबसे ज्यादा विश्वास करती है।

Whores sell what is theirs. Criminals take what is others. Whores are often pushed into their profession due to human trafficking at ages as young as 7. Does any child have the right to say "no" at that age? Whores are pushed into prostitution by people they trust explicitly 2/4 https://t.co/qQkwPSGztZ — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) March 26, 2019

चौथे ट्वीट में रेणुका अम्मा का अपमान ना करते हुए लिखती हैं, "हमारी परंपराओं द्वारा सेक्स वर्कर्स पर लागू की गई कुरीतियों को हमें महिला होने के नाते सुधारना चाहिए। हमें कम से कम अपराधियों और सेक्स वर्कर्स को एक ही ताराजू में नहीं तोलना चाहिए।"