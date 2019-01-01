Trending Tags
दुखद / लम्बी बीमारी के बाद कादर खान का निधन, कनाडा में ही किए जाएंगे सुपुर्द-ए-खाक

कादर खान के निधन की खबर सुनकर बॉलीवुड के कई दिग्गजों ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी।

after a prolonged illness Kadar khan died in Canada at the age of 81
Jan 01, 2019, 12:28 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. एक्टर कादर खान का कनाडा में लम्बी बीमारी के बाद निधन हो गया। 81 साल के कादर खान को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही थी। वहीं उन्हें निमोनिया भी हो गया था। कादर के बेटे सरफराज ने उनके निधन की पुष्टि की। कादर खान को कनाडा में ही सुपुर्दे-खाक किया जाएगा।

 

31 दिसम्बर को हुआ निधन : सरफराज ने न्यूज एजेंसी पीटीआई को बताया कि कादर खान ने कनाडा के स्थानीय समय के अनुसार शाम 6 बजे आखिरी सांस ली। निधन से पहले वे दोपहर में कोमा में चले गए थे। कादर खान पिछले 4 महीनों से हॉस्पिटल में ही थे। 

 

हर कोई दे रहा श्रद्धांजिल : साल 2019 की पहली सुबह के साथ ही यह खबर सुनकर हर कोई स्तब्ध है। बॉलीवुड से लेकर स्पोर्ट्स और राजनीति के दिग्गज भी कादर खान को श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं। 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

