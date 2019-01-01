Dainik Bhaskar Jan 01, 2019, 12:28 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. एक्टर कादर खान का कनाडा में लम्बी बीमारी के बाद निधन हो गया। 81 साल के कादर खान को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही थी। वहीं उन्हें निमोनिया भी हो गया था। कादर के बेटे सरफराज ने उनके निधन की पुष्टि की। कादर खान को कनाडा में ही सुपुर्दे-खाक किया जाएगा।

31 दिसम्बर को हुआ निधन : सरफराज ने न्यूज एजेंसी पीटीआई को बताया कि कादर खान ने कनाडा के स्थानीय समय के अनुसार शाम 6 बजे आखिरी सांस ली। निधन से पहले वे दोपहर में कोमा में चले गए थे। कादर खान पिछले 4 महीनों से हॉस्पिटल में ही थे।

हर कोई दे रहा श्रद्धांजिल : साल 2019 की पहली सुबह के साथ ही यह खबर सुनकर हर कोई स्तब्ध है। बॉलीवुड से लेकर स्पोर्ट्स और राजनीति के दिग्गज भी कादर खान को श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं।

If you were a late 80s-90s kid who watched Hindi films, chances are you encountered the magic of Kader Khan. Never had the privilege of meeting him but if I ever had I would say ‘ thank you for the laughter, thank you for your craft’ #RIPKaderKhan — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 1, 2019

T 3045 - Kadar Khan passes away .. sad depressing news .. my prayers and condolences .. a brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film .. a writer of eminence ; in most of my very successful films .. a delightful company .. and a mathematician !! pic.twitter.com/l7pdv0Wdu1 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 1, 2019

Rest in peace Kadar Khan sahab ..Bahaut Kuch Sikhaney ke liye aajivan aabhari rahunga main 🙏 — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) January 1, 2019

#KaderKhan Saab was one of the finest actors of our country. It was a joy and a learning experience to be on the sets with him. His improvisational skills were phenomenal. His humour was eternal and original. He was a wonderful writer. We will miss him & his brilliance.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/m9z1yix9HB — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 1, 2019

An actor and a writer who defined a generation.. You’ve left a void in the industry that cannot be filled..RIP #KaderKhan.. My heartfelt prayers to his family 🙏🏻 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 1, 2019

Saddened to hear about #KaderKhan. Had the privilege to work with him as a writer in Aankhen, Raja Babu, Shola Our Shabnam, Bol Rahda Bol, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi & direct him in my debut film Hulchul. #RIP #KaderKhan. You shall always be missed pic.twitter.com/kw7onCCGc7 — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) January 1, 2019