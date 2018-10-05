Trending Tags
Love Ratri Prithvi Shaw राशिफल KBC 10 World Cup Thugs Pitru Paksha Rafale Deal

न्यूज़

  • Hindi News
  • Bollywood
  • कॉमेडियन पर लगा सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप, Nana patekar And tanushree controversy now AIB Comedian Utsav chakraborty Accused of harassment
--Advertisement--

नाना पाटेकर के बाद अब AIB के कॉमेडियन पर लगा सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप, नाबालिग लड़कियों को भेजता था अश्लील मैसेज और करता था न्यूड फोटोज की डिमांड

कॉमेडियन किया अरोपों को एक्सेप्ट

Danik Bhaskar

Oct 05, 2018, 12:05 PM IST
कॉमेडियन पर लगा सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप, Nana patekar And tanushree controversy now AIB Comedian Utsav chakraborty Accused of harassment

मुंबई. नाना पाटेकर के बाद अब AIB कॉमेडियन और यू-ट्यूबर उत्सव चक्रवर्ती पर सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप लगा है। गुरुवार को मुंबई की 17 साल की एक राइटर-कॉमेडियन महिमा ने इस बात का खुलासा करते हुए बताया है कि उत्सव नाबालिग लड़कियों और महिलाओं को अश्लील मैसेज भेजने के साथ उनके न्यूड फोटोज की मांग करते थे। राइटर ने ये भी बताया कि कई सारी लड़कियों ने कहा है कि उत्सव सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें भद्दे मैसेज भेजने के साथ उनसे न्यूड फोटोज की भी मांग करते थे। मामला सामने आने के बाद मुंबई पुलिस ने जल्द ही इसकी जांच करने की बात कही है। बता दें, पहले भी उत्सव की हरकतों के बारे में एक फेमस फेमिनिस्ट कॉमिक पर्सन को बताया था लेकिन कोई एक्शन नहीं लिया गया। AIB ने ट्वीट कर की उत्सव की निंदा...


- AIB के कई वीडियो में नजर आ चुके उत्सव इन आरोपों को सोशल मीडिया पर पब्लिकली स्वीकार कर बताया है। इसके बाद से उनके खिलाफ कई कॉमेडियन ने मोर्चा खोला है। इनमें वरूण ग्रोवर, कनीज सुर्का, अदिति मित्तल शामिल हैं।

- दूसरी तरफ AIB ने उत्सव की निंदा करते हुए ट्वीट किया, ''हम उत्सव के इस बिहेवियर की निंदा करते हैं हमने अपने यहां महिलाओं के लिए सुरक्षित माहौल क्रिएट किया है। AIB के इस कहानी का हिस्सा होने के लिए हमें खेद है। जांच खत्म होने तक हम उन सभी वीडियोज को हटा रहे हैं जो उत्सव के साथ किए गए हैं।''






View this post on Instagram

Statement

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on Oct 4, 2018 at 3:45am PDT

X
कॉमेडियन पर लगा सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप, Nana patekar And tanushree controversy now AIB Comedian Utsav chakraborty Accused of harassment
Click to listen..

Recommended Videos