नाना पाटेकर के बाद अब AIB के कॉमेडियन पर लगा सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप, नाबालिग लड़कियों को भेजता था अश्लील मैसेज और करता था न्यूड फोटोज की डिमांड

मुंबई. नाना पाटेकर के बाद अब AIB कॉमेडियन और यू-ट्यूबर उत्सव चक्रवर्ती पर सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप लगा है। गुरुवार को मुंबई की 17 साल की एक राइटर-कॉमेडियन महिमा ने इस बात का खुलासा करते हुए बताया है कि उत्सव नाबालिग लड़कियों और महिलाओं को अश्लील मैसेज भेजने के साथ उनके न्यूड फोटोज की मांग करते थे। राइटर ने ये भी बताया कि कई सारी लड़कियों ने कहा है कि उत्सव सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें भद्दे मैसेज भेजने के साथ उनसे न्यूड फोटोज की भी मांग करते थे। मामला सामने आने के बाद मुंबई पुलिस ने जल्द ही इसकी जांच करने की बात कही है। बता दें, पहले भी उत्सव की हरकतों के बारे में एक फेमस फेमिनिस्ट कॉमिक पर्सन को बताया था लेकिन कोई एक्शन नहीं लिया गया। AIB ने ट्वीट कर की उत्सव की निंदा...
- AIB के कई वीडियो में नजर आ चुके उत्सव इन आरोपों को सोशल मीडिया पर पब्लिकली स्वीकार कर बताया है। इसके बाद से उनके खिलाफ कई कॉमेडियन ने मोर्चा खोला है। इनमें वरूण ग्रोवर, कनीज सुर्का, अदिति मित्तल शामिल हैं।
- दूसरी तरफ AIB ने उत्सव की निंदा करते हुए ट्वीट किया, ''हम उत्सव के इस बिहेवियर की निंदा करते हैं हमने अपने यहां महिलाओं के लिए सुरक्षित माहौल क्रिएट किया है। AIB के इस कहानी का हिस्सा होने के लिए हमें खेद है। जांच खत्म होने तक हम उन सभी वीडियोज को हटा रहे हैं जो उत्सव के साथ किए गए हैं।''
I want everyone to know @Wootsaw is a piece of shit. He sent me a dick pic, was creepy, then cried saying I’ll ruin his career if I tell others. I told two of the most influential men in comedy in India. Nothing happened. Let me tell you what else he has done with others.— Mahima Kukreja 🌱🌈✊🏽 (@AGirlOfHerWords) 4 October 2018
To me, getting nudes from a person was an instant rush. I was not in pain for that brief moment. Someone trusted me with that information. I would feel honoured and not ugly. But this caught me into a weird spiral. Where I would ask anyone who was nice to me in the slightest.— Utsav (@Wootsaw) 4 October 2018
Hey Utsav. How many girls have you harassed you vile man. These messages for a young girl I know. pic.twitter.com/fXGWpbqfqf— Mahima Kukreja 🌱🌈✊🏽 (@AGirlOfHerWords) 4 October 2018
We as a scene, specifically the men here, need to reexamine everything right now. I myself am guilty of being part of a culture where we haven't listened to the women. And this is the wake up call we need.— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) 4 October 2018
We are listening.
And we believe you.
I called him out on the group immediately. This is July 2016. I said I won’t tell anyone yet. He called me immediately and said that she. We kicked him out of the group and also distanced ourselves from him. pic.twitter.com/6dENRyz3CR— Abhishek Upmanyu (@AbhiUpmanyu) 4 October 2018
A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on Oct 4, 2018 at 3:45am PDT