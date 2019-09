The multi-talented @akshaykumar showers our very own superstar @preetisheel with the most amazing compliments and we cannot thank him enough 🤩🤩😍😍 Thank you @akshaykumar for your kind words 😊❤️ . . . . . . . . . #DaMakeupLab #akshaykumar #blessed #prostheticmakeup #prosthetics #prostheticartist #sfx #sfxmakeup #characterdesign #lookdesign #bollywood #bollywoodactor #bollywoodmakeup #makeupartist #preetisheel

A post shared by Da MakeUp Lab (@damakeuplab) on Aug 2, 2019 at 7:08am PDT