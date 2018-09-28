नाना पाटेकर पर सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप लगाने वाली तनुश्री दत्ता को मिला अक्षय कुमार की पत्नी का साथ, प्रियंका चोपड़ा समेत कई सेलेब्स सपोर्ट में उतरे

मुंबई. तनुश्री दत्ता ने हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान नाना पाटेकर पर सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप लगाया है। उनका कहना है कि 10 साल पहले जब 'हॉर्न ओके प्लीज' के सेट पर उनके साथ अन्याय हुआ, तब फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में से किसी ने खुलकर उनका साथ नहीं दिया। तनुश्री ने नाना पाटेकर के साथ काम करने के लिए अक्षय कुमार और रजनीकांत पर भड़ास भी निकाली है। दिलचस्प बात यह है कि अक्षय कुमार की पत्नी और एक्ट्रेस ट्विंकल खन्ना तनुश्री के सपोर्ट में उतर आई हैं।
Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us! https://t.co/f8Nj9YWRvE— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 28, 2018
ट्विंकल ने जर्नलिस्ट जेनिस सिक्वेरा की ट्वीट थ्रीड शेयर करते हुए लिखा है, "तनुश्री दत्ता को शर्मिंदा या जज करने से पहले यह थ्रीड पढ़ें। बिना हैरेसमेंट और इंटीमिडेशन वाले वातावरण में काम करना मौलिक अधिकार है और इस बहादुर महिला द्वारा इस बारे में बोलने से हम सभी को लक्ष्य की ओर बढ़ने में मदद मिलेगी।"
नाना पाटेकर कर रहे लीगल एक्शन की तैयारी
- एक न्यूज वेबसाइट से बातचीत में नाना पाटेकर ने अपने ऊपर लगे सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट के आरोप को सिरे से नकारा है। उन्होंने कहा कि सेट पर 50 से 100 लोग थे, ऐसे में कोई सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट कैसे कर सकता है। नाना ने यह भी कहा है कि वे तनुश्री दत्ता के खिलाफ लीगल एक्शन ले सकते हैं।
फरहान अख्तर समेत ये सेलेब्स भी सपोर्ट में उतरे
- तनुश्री दत्ता को ट्विंकल के अलावा फरहान अख्तर, ऋचा चड्ढा, प्रियंका चोपड़ा, मसाबा गुप्ता, मल्लिका दुआ और हंसल मेहता समेत कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का सपोर्ट मिला है। ट्विटर पर #IBelieveYouTanushreeDutta और #BelieveSurviviors नाम से कैंपेन भी चल निकला है। फरहान अख्तर ने तनुश्री के सपोर्ट में आते हुए कहा कि घटना के 10 साल बाद भी उनकी स्टोरी नहीं बदली है। उनकी हिम्मत की दाद देनी चाहिए।
This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned. https://t.co/Ola3MNdmtS— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 27, 2018
- वहीं, प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने फरहान अख्तर के ट्वीट पर रिप्लाई करते हुए कहा है कि वे सहमत हैं। उन्होंने लिखा है कि दुनिया को सरवाइर्स के भरोसे की जरूरत है। सेलिब्रिटीज के रिएक्शन आप नीचे देख सकते हैं...
Agreed..the world needs to #BelieveSurviviors https://t.co/ia82UsCkkq— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 28, 2018
It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta rn. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity.What happened to her on set was intimidation.Her only fault was she didn’t back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta.— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 27, 2018
#IBelieveYouTanushreeDutta https://t.co/slMxDwcGWx— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 27, 2018
#IBelieveYouTanushreeDutta https://t.co/3QNvQFumaD— Mallika Dua (@MallikaDua) September 27, 2018
Must read this thread. https://t.co/Q4OdfwXzqD— Masaba Mantena (@MasabaG) September 28, 2018
India in general does not have a conducive work environment. Mental harassment, abuse and predatorial behaviour by people in positions of power are prevalent and considered perks of being in power. Years of oppression and colonial rule have permanently altered our DNA.— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 28, 2018