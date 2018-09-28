Trending Tags
नाना पाटेकर पर सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप लगाने वाली तनुश्री दत्ता को मिला अक्षय कुमार की पत्नी का साथ, प्रियंका चोपड़ा समेत कई सेलेब्स सपोर्ट में उतरे

पहली बार नाना ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोले- सेट पर 50 से 100 लोग थे

Danik Bhaskar

Sep 28, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
मुंबई. तनुश्री दत्ता ने हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान नाना पाटेकर पर सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप लगाया है। उनका कहना है कि 10 साल पहले जब 'हॉर्न ओके प्लीज' के सेट पर उनके साथ अन्याय हुआ, तब फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में से किसी ने खुलकर उनका साथ नहीं दिया। तनुश्री ने नाना पाटेकर के साथ काम करने के लिए अक्षय कुमार और रजनीकांत पर भड़ास भी निकाली है। दिलचस्प बात यह है कि अक्षय कुमार की पत्नी और एक्ट्रेस ट्विंकल खन्ना तनुश्री के सपोर्ट में उतर आई हैं।


ट्विंकल ने जर्नलिस्ट जेनिस सिक्वेरा की ट्वीट थ्रीड शेयर करते हुए लिखा है, "तनुश्री दत्ता को शर्मिंदा या जज करने से पहले यह थ्रीड पढ़ें। बिना हैरेसमेंट और इंटीमिडेशन वाले वातावरण में काम करना मौलिक अधिकार है और इस बहादुर महिला द्वारा इस बारे में बोलने से हम सभी को लक्ष्य की ओर बढ़ने में मदद मिलेगी।"

नाना पाटेकर कर रहे लीगल एक्शन की तैयारी

- एक न्यूज वेबसाइट से बातचीत में नाना पाटेकर ने अपने ऊपर लगे सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट के आरोप को सिरे से नकारा है। उन्होंने कहा कि सेट पर 50 से 100 लोग थे, ऐसे में कोई सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट कैसे कर सकता है। नाना ने यह भी कहा है कि वे तनुश्री दत्ता के खिलाफ लीगल एक्शन ले सकते हैं।

फरहान अख्तर समेत ये सेलेब्स भी सपोर्ट में उतरे

- तनुश्री दत्ता को ट्विंकल के अलावा फरहान अख्तर, ऋचा चड्ढा, प्रियंका चोपड़ा, मसाबा गुप्ता, मल्लिका दुआ और हंसल मेहता समेत कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का सपोर्ट मिला है। ट्विटर पर #IBelieveYouTanushreeDutta और #BelieveSurviviors नाम से कैंपेन भी चल निकला है। फरहान अख्तर ने तनुश्री के सपोर्ट में आते हुए कहा कि घटना के 10 साल बाद भी उनकी स्टोरी नहीं बदली है। उनकी हिम्मत की दाद देनी चाहिए।


- वहीं, प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने फरहान अख्तर के ट्वीट पर रिप्लाई करते हुए कहा है कि वे सहमत हैं। उन्होंने लिखा है कि दुनिया को सरवाइर्स के भरोसे की जरूरत है। सेलिब्रिटीज के रिएक्शन आप नीचे देख सकते हैं...







