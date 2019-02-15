Trending Tags
  Pulwama Terror Attack
पुलवामा आंतकी हमले पर फूटा बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का गुस्सा, अक्षय कुमार, प्रियंका चोपड़ा से लेकर अनुष्का शर्मा तक ने ट्वीट कर जताया शोक, रणवीर बोले- 'कायरतापूर्ण हमले से निराश हूं'

Dainik Bhaskar

Feb 15, 2019, 11:36 AM IST

सलमान बोले- 'देश के लिए जान देने वाले जवानों की शहादत पर मेरा दिल रो रहा है'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क. जम्मू से श्रीनगर जा रही सीआरपीएफ की 78 गाड़ियों के काफिले पर कश्मीर के पुलवामा में आतंकियों ने फिदायीन हमला कर दिया। जम्मू-कश्मीर सरकार के सलाहकार के विजयकुमार ने बताया कि हमले में 40 जवान शहीद हो गए, कई घायल हैं। इस काफिले में 2547 जवान शामिल थे। इंसानियत को शर्मशार करती इस हरकत से देशभर के लोगों में आक्रोश है। वहीं, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी आतंकी हमले की निंदा की है। अक्षय कुमार, सलमान खान, आमिर खान, प्रियंका चोपड़ा, अनुपम खेर से लेकर अनुष्का शर्मा, जावेद अख्तर, विक्की कौशल सहित कई सेलेब्स ने ट्वीट कर शोक व्यक्त किया है। रणवीर सिंह ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- 'पुलवामा में जवानों पर हुए कायरतापूर्ण हमले से मैं बेहद निराश हूं। हमारे जवानों के परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना, दुखी, गुस्सा'। सलमान खान ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- 'देश के लिए जान देने वाले जवानों की शहादत पर मेरा दिल रो रहा है। अन्य सेलेब्स ने भी ट्वीट कर शहीद हुए जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि दी...































