पुलवामा आंतकी हमले पर फूटा बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का गुस्सा, अक्षय कुमार, प्रियंका चोपड़ा से लेकर अनुष्का शर्मा तक ने ट्वीट कर जताया शोक, रणवीर बोले- 'कायरतापूर्ण हमले से निराश हूं'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क. जम्मू से जा रही सीआरपीएफ की 78 गाड़ियों के काफिले पर कश्मीर के पुलवामा में आतंकियों ने फिदायीन हमला कर दिया। जम्मू-कश्मीर सरकार के सलाहकार के विजयकुमार ने बताया कि हमले में 40 जवान शहीद हो गए, कई घायल हैं। इस काफिले में 2547 जवान शामिल थे। इंसानियत को शर्मशार करती इस हरकत से देशभर के लोगों में आक्रोश है। वहीं, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी आतंकी हमले की निंदा की है। , , , प्रियंका चोपड़ा, से लेकर , जावेद अख्तर, विक्की कौशल सहित कई सेलेब्स ने ट्वीट कर शोक व्यक्त किया है। ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- 'पुलवामा में जवानों पर हुए कायरतापूर्ण हमले से मैं बेहद निराश हूं। हमारे जवानों के परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना, दुखी, गुस्सा'। सलमान खान ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- 'देश के लिए जान देने वाले जवानों की शहादत पर मेरा दिल रो रहा है। अन्य सेलेब्स ने भी ट्वीट कर शहीद हुए जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि दी...

My heart goes out for the Jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families... #YouStandForIndia — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 14 February 2019

I am heartbroken to read about the terrorist attack on our CRPF Jawans in Pulwama. It's so tragic. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the Jawans who have lost their lives. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) 15 February 2019

Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama. May God give peace to their souls, and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can’t let this be forgotten. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 14 February 2019

Absolutely shocked by the attack in #Pulwama...Hate is NEVER the answer!!! Strength to the families of the martyred jawans and the CRPF soldiers injured in the attack. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) 14 February 2019

Angry, Shocked & Saddened to hear of the cowardly terror attack on the CRPF in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama District. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred Jawans & prayers for a speedy recovery for the injured. #blackday #Pulwamaattacks #Rip pic.twitter.com/Fg4QvlvtpE — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) 15 February 2019

Disgusted at the cowardly terror attack on the #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama - my sincere condolences to the families of our brave jawans. Saddened. Angry. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) 14 February 2019

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of the terror attack in #Pulwama . My heart goes out to the families of the brave CRPF soldiers we lost today and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. 🙏 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) 14 February 2019

Shameful shocking reprehensible . Absolute act of cowardice. Perpetrators of this heinous crime cannot be be friends with people of Kashmir. We stand by the bereaved families. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) 14 February 2019

I have a special relation with CRPF. I have written Their anthem Before putting the pen to paper I met a number of CRPF officers n what ever I learned my respect admiration and love for these braves increased by many a fold Today I share the grief of the dear ones of the martyrs — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) 14 February 2019

It is extremely painful to read about the attack on our brave #CRPF jawans in #Pulwama. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of our martyred soldiers. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) 14 February 2019

My deepest thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the Pulwama attacks and their families. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 14 February 2019

Deeply Saddened and so angry to know about the cowardly attack on @crpfindia convoy in #Pulwama. My heart goes out to the members of the family who have today lost a SON, a BROTHER, a HUSBAND or a FATHER. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. 🙏🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) 14 February 2019

Such terrible news coming from #Pulwama. Today when people are celebrating love, hate raises it’s ugly head too. My thoughts and prayers for the martyrs and their families. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) 14 February 2019

Wht a dastardly,cowardly attack on our CRPF convoy! It is only savage beasts who have no respect for human lives who can kill so mercilessly!My heart goes out to those martyrs who’ve lost their lives-those young men who’ve been so thoughtlessly massacred! RIP dear sons of India🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) 14 February 2019