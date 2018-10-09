Trending Tags
Me Too का असर / ध्वस्त हुई आलोक नाथ की संस्कारी इमेज, सोशल मीडिया पर उड़ रहा मजाक

आलोकनाथ पर जिस समय रेप करने का आरोप विंता ने लगाया है, उस वक्त वे टीवी शो तारा की टीम में साथ काम कर रहे थे।

Oct 09, 2018, 12:43 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. MeToo मूवमेंट के कारण बॉलीवुड के कई बड़े नाम सेक्सुअल हैरेसमेंट के आरोपों से घिर चुके हैं। नाना पाटेकर, विकास बहल के बाद ताजा मामला आलोकनाथ का है। आलोकनाथ पर फिल्म मेकर विंता नंदा ने 20 साल पहले उनका रेप करने का आरोप लगाया। विंता ने यह खुलासा अपनी फेसबुक वॉल पर किया है। आलोकनाथ की असलियत सामने आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी जमकर किरकिरी हो रही है।

 

सेलेब्स भी हैं शॉक्ड : आलोकनाथ पर रेप का इल्जाम लगने के बाद इंडियन सेलेब्स भी हैरान हैं। कई लोगों ने अपने ट्विटर, इंस्टाग्राम और फेसबुक पेज पर इसका जिक्र किया है। 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

