Danik Bhaskar Oct 09, 2018, 12:43 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. MeToo मूवमेंट के कारण बॉलीवुड के कई बड़े नाम सेक्सुअल हैरेसमेंट के आरोपों से घिर चुके हैं। नाना पाटेकर, विकास बहल के बाद ताजा मामला आलोकनाथ का है। आलोकनाथ पर फिल्म मेकर विंता नंदा ने 20 साल पहले उनका रेप करने का आरोप लगाया। विंता ने यह खुलासा अपनी फेसबुक वॉल पर किया है। आलोकनाथ की असलियत सामने आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी जमकर किरकिरी हो रही है।

सेलेब्स भी हैं शॉक्ड : आलोकनाथ पर रेप का इल्जाम लगने के बाद इंडियन सेलेब्स भी हैरान हैं। कई लोगों ने अपने ट्विटर, इंस्टाग्राम और फेसबुक पेज पर इसका जिक्र किया है।

#VikasBahl calls up #NanaPatekar .

Nana: Hahahaha...tu bhi

Vikas: Hahahaha..lol main bhi.. Ruk Babuji ko conference mein leta hu.

*Conference*

Nana: hahaha

Vikas: Hahahaha#AlokNath : Hahahaha #MeToo — Niraag® S 🏏 (@niraag69) October 9, 2018

The characters they play have nothing to do with their real personality. Today its #AlokNath with the #Sanskari image gone for a toss - tomorrow it will be someone else we have put on a pedestal. Bring them down, one by one! We all know this is just the tip of the iceberg. #metoo — Surabhi Nijhawan (@surabhinijhawan) October 9, 2018

#AlokNath

Are ye dekhne me hi tharki lgta hai pta na kha se sanskari ho gya tha — Devi Dutt Pandey (@DeviDuttPandey7) October 9, 2018

When small actors like #AlokNath were not reported or punished for their molestation charges then imagine the cases of high profile celebrity in #Bollywood #MeToo⁠ ⁠

Such a shame. — parth dwivedi (@parthdwivedi2) October 9, 2018

Bollywood started #Metoomovement #MeTooIndia that's good



But where is Bollywood heading

take an e.g. of Sanju



where He proudly said 350 ke sath soya hu .



Let's begin the change from Bollywood



what say ??#AlokNath #NanaPatekar#TanushreeDutta #metoo — Bhushan (@Bhushn0409) October 9, 2018

If someone is acting 'sanskaari' in films, does not mean he has those 'sanskaars' in real life #AlokNath,

Similarly, @ReallySwara doesn't blv in Constitution of India — Ketan Damodar Mishra (@KetanMishra7) October 9, 2018