Danik BhaskarOct 09, 2018, 12:43 PM IST
बॉलीवुड डेस्क. MeToo मूवमेंट के कारण बॉलीवुड के कई बड़े नाम सेक्सुअल हैरेसमेंट के आरोपों से घिर चुके हैं। नाना पाटेकर, विकास बहल के बाद ताजा मामला आलोकनाथ का है। आलोकनाथ पर फिल्म मेकर विंता नंदा ने 20 साल पहले उनका रेप करने का आरोप लगाया। विंता ने यह खुलासा अपनी फेसबुक वॉल पर किया है। आलोकनाथ की असलियत सामने आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी जमकर किरकिरी हो रही है।
सेलेब्स भी हैं शॉक्ड : आलोकनाथ पर रेप का इल्जाम लगने के बाद इंडियन सेलेब्स भी हैरान हैं। कई लोगों ने अपने ट्विटर, इंस्टाग्राम और फेसबुक पेज पर इसका जिक्र किया है।
#VikasBahl calls up #NanaPatekar .— Niraag® S 🏏 (@niraag69) October 9, 2018
Nana: Hahahaha...tu bhi
Vikas: Hahahaha..lol main bhi.. Ruk Babuji ko conference mein leta hu.
*Conference*
Nana: hahaha
Vikas: Hahahaha#AlokNath : Hahahaha #MeToo
The characters they play have nothing to do with their real personality. Today its #AlokNath with the #Sanskari image gone for a toss - tomorrow it will be someone else we have put on a pedestal. Bring them down, one by one! We all know this is just the tip of the iceberg. #metoo— Surabhi Nijhawan (@surabhinijhawan) October 9, 2018
#aloknath #MeToo— Sir Yuzvendra Chahal (@SirChahal) October 9, 2018
Kal Kya. Aa
Hojaye. Nachle
Kisko Jhoom
Khabar Kar.. pic.twitter.com/NhHT757BWr
#AlokNath— Devi Dutt Pandey (@DeviDuttPandey7) October 9, 2018
Are ye dekhne me hi tharki lgta hai pta na kha se sanskari ho gya tha
When small actors like #AlokNath were not reported or punished for their molestation charges then imagine the cases of high profile celebrity in #Bollywood #MeToo — parth dwivedi (@parthdwivedi2) October 9, 2018
Such a shame.
Bollywood started #Metoomovement #MeTooIndia that's good— Bhushan (@Bhushn0409) October 9, 2018
But where is Bollywood heading
take an e.g. of Sanju
where He proudly said 350 ke sath soya hu .
Let's begin the change from Bollywood
what say ??#AlokNath #NanaPatekar#TanushreeDutta #metoo
If someone is acting 'sanskaari' in films, does not mean he has those 'sanskaars' in real life #AlokNath,— Ketan Damodar Mishra (@KetanMishra7) October 9, 2018
Similarly, @ReallySwara doesn't blv in Constitution of India