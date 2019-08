Hey all .. thank u for all the love and concern .. I am totally safe and sound an in no kind of accident .. thanks to GOD I’m hale and hearty .. don’t know why such false rumours are being spread 💖👍🏻🌈🌈🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

