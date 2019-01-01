Kader Khan: 300 फिल्मों में किया काम, कभी विलेन तो कभी अपनी कॉमेडी से सबको हंसाने वाले कादर खान को दी सेलेब्स ने श्रद्धांजलि, अमिताभ बच्चन बोले- 'मेरी ज्यादातर सफल फिल्में उन्होंने ही लिखीं'

Trending Tags
Jan 01, 2019, 03:12 PM IST
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क. एक्टर कादर खान (Kader Khan) का कनाडा में लंबी बीमारी के बाद निधन हो गया। वे 81 साल के थे और उन्हें सांस लेने में तकलीफ थी। कादर के बेटे सरफराज खान ने उनके निधन की पुष्टि की। कादर खान (Kader Khan) को कनाडा में ही सुपुर्दे-खाक किया जाएगा। कादर खान ने करीब 300 फिल्मों में काम किया था। उन्होंने विलेन के साथ कॉमेडियन के किरदार भी निभाए थे। अपने कॉमिक रोल से उन्होंने सभी को खूब हंसाया। उनके निधन की खबर सुनते ही सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें सेलेब्स ने श्रद्धांजलि देना शुरू कर दिया। अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) ने ट्विटर पर लिखा- 'नहीं रहे कादर खान, ये बहुत ही बुरी खबर है। मेरी श्रद्धांजलि। वो एक बेहतरीन स्टेज आटिस्ट थे। उन्होंने मेरी ज्यादातर सफल फिल्में दिखीं थी'। पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi), अनुपम खेर (Anupam Kher), स्मृति ईरानी (Smriti Z Irani) से लेकर कई सेलेब्स ने उन्हें ट्वीट कर श्रद्धांजलि दी।













