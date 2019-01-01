Kader Khan: 300 फिल्मों में किया काम, कभी विलेन तो कभी अपनी कॉमेडी से सबको हंसाने वाले कादर खान को दी सेलेब्स ने श्रद्धांजलि, अमिताभ बच्चन बोले- 'मेरी ज्यादातर सफल फिल्में उन्होंने ही लिखीं'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क. एक्टर (Kader Khan) का में लंबी बीमारी के बाद निधन हो गया। वे 81 साल के थे और उन्हें सांस लेने में तकलीफ थी। कादर के बेटे ने उनके निधन की पुष्टि की। (Kader Khan) को में ही सुपुर्दे-खाक किया जाएगा। ने करीब 300 फिल्मों में काम किया था। उन्होंने विलेन के साथ कॉमेडियन के किरदार भी निभाए थे। अपने कॉमिक रोल से उन्होंने सभी को खूब हंसाया। उनके निधन की खबर सुनते ही सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें सेलेब्स ने श्रद्धांजलि देना शुरू कर दिया। (Amitabh Bachchan) ने ट्विटर पर लिखा- 'नहीं रहे , ये बहुत ही बुरी खबर है। मेरी श्रद्धांजलि। वो एक बेहतरीन स्टेज आटिस्ट थे। उन्होंने मेरी ज्यादातर सफल फिल्में दिखीं थी'। पीएम (Narendra Modi), (Anupam Kher), स्मृति ईरानी (Smriti Z Irani) से लेकर कई सेलेब्स ने उन्हें ट्वीट कर श्रद्धांजलि दी।

T 3045 - Kadar Khan passes away .. sad depressing news .. my prayers and condolences .. a brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film .. a writer of eminence ; in most of my very successful films .. a delightful company .. and a mathematician !! pic.twitter.com/l7pdv0Wdu1 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 1, 2019

Kader Khan Ji brightened the screen with his stupendous acting skills and lightened it thanks to his unique sense of humour.

He was also a prolific screenwriter, associated with many memorable films.



Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2019

#KaderKhan Saab was one of the finest actors of our country. It was a joy and a learning experience to be on the sets with him. His improvisational skills were phenomenal. His humour was eternal and original. He was a wonderful writer. We will miss him & his brilliance.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/m9z1yix9HB — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 1, 2019

If you were a late 80s-90s kid who watched Hindi films, chances are you encountered the magic of Kader Khan. Never had the privilege of meeting him but if I ever had I would say ‘ thank you for the laughter, thank you for your craft’ #RIPKaderKhan — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 1, 2019

RIP . Kadar Saab . https://t.co/T4TVKx3vgE — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) January 1, 2019

Rest in peace Kadar Khan sahab ..Bahaut Kuch Sikhaney ke liye aajivan aabhari rahunga main 🙏 — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) January 1, 2019

Rest in peace Kader khan saheb !! https://t.co/GHSqo0B6z9 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 1, 2019

Saddened at the news of Kadar Bhai’s passing .. had the good fortune of acting n directing him on tv .. what a lovely and humble man.. sooo many anecdotes.. cinema loses another great actor.. #RIPKadarkhan — Rohit Roy (@rohitroy500) January 1, 2019