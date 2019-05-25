यह वास्तव में बहुत बड़ी त्रासदी है कि सूरत में 17 बच्चे जिंदा जल गए। मैं उनके परिवार और दोस्तों के प्रति संवेदना रखता हूं। देश के सभी शहरों की नगरपालिकाओं को अग्नि सुरक्षा नियमों का पालन करवाने और हर इमारत को बनाने बहुत सख्त होना चाहिए।

It is really a huge tragedy that 17 young people were burnt alive in Surat . My heart felt condolence to their family and friends. The municipalities of all the cities in our country should be much strict and insistent to make every building adhere to fire safety rules .