सूरत हादसा / अमिताभ से लेकर श्रद्धा कपूर तक, मारे गए बच्चों के लिए बॉलीवुड ने जताया दुख

Dainik Bhaskar

May 25, 2019, 02:17 PM IST


बॉलीवुड डेस्क. सूरत के सरथाणा जकातनाका के तक्षशिला आर्केड में आग लगने से 23 छात्रों की मौत हो गई जबकि सात की हालत बेहद गंभीर है। इस हादसे से स्तब्ध बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर दुख व्यक्त किया है। गौरतलब है कि घटना के समय आर्ट्स कोचिंग में 60 बच्चे थे। 13 बच्चों ने दूसरी और तीसरी मंजिल से छलांग लगाई। इनमें से तीन की कूदने से मौत हुई। कोचिंग के संचालक को पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया है।

सेलेब्स ने इस तरह जताया दुख

  1. अमिताभ बच्चन ने लिखा

    सूरत में भयानक त्रासदी। एक विनाशकारी आग। उसमें मारे गए 14-17 साल के बच्चे। जान बचाने कूदे लेकिन बच नहीं पाए। अभिव्यक्ति से परे दुख। 

  2. जावेद अख्तर ने पोस्ट किया

    यह वास्तव में बहुत बड़ी त्रासदी है कि सूरत में 17 बच्चे जिंदा जल गए। मैं उनके परिवार और दोस्तों के प्रति संवेदना रखता हूं। देश के सभी शहरों की नगरपालिकाओं को अग्नि सुरक्षा नियमों का पालन करवाने और हर इमारत को बनाने बहुत सख्त होना चाहिए।

     

  3. श्रद्धा कपूर लिखती हैं

    सूरत हादसे से बेहद दुखी हूं। त्रासदी के बारे में सुनकर गहरा सदमा और दुख हुआ। बहुत ही दर्दनाक, मारे गए बच्चों के लिए प्रार्थना करती हूं। 

  4. शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने ट्वीट किया

    बहुत दुखद! सूरत के सरथाना में आग लगने की भयानक और दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना से गहरा दुख हुआ। मारे गए ज्यादातर युवा और किशोर थे। उन लोगों के लिए मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना और प्रार्थनाएं जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया।

  5. सोनू सूद ने जताया दुख

    सूरत में आग हादसे के बारे में सुनकर दुख हुआ। इतने सारे अनमोल बच्चों ने जीवन खो दिया। इतना भयावह! उन परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं जिन्होंने अपने बच्चों को खो दिया।

  6. सुनील ग्रोवर का आया ट्वीट

    सूरत में जान गंवाने वाले बच्चों के लिए प्रार्थना। ऐसा नहीं होना चाहिए था।

     

  7. गुरु रंधावा ने लिखा

    सूरत में सभी के लिए प्रार्थना। भगवान उन बच्चों के परिवारों को दुख सहन करने की शक्ति दे जो हादसे में नहीं बच सके।

     

