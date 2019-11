I met #Ayesha from #Senegal while shooting in #BellevueHospital. Her honest emotions in pure hindi touched the soul of my heart. She was so real. These are life changing experiences. I will pray for her sister. Thank you Ayesha. This is the best day of my life also. And I love the magic of Hindi cinema. Jai Ho! 🙏😍

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on Nov 25, 2019 at 4:46am PST