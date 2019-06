The iconic meeting of #DrDang with #RanaVishwaPratapSingh. This was my first day of shoot for Subhash Ghai Ji’s magnum opus KARMA. I was apprehensive, nervous, & excited to be in the same frame with the real thespian and legend #DilipKumar. His “Relax! It is only acting” didn’t relax me. But his pat on my shoulder after the shot did make me think that I had arrived. There is, and there will be, nobody like Dilip Saab. He is the ultimate actor India has ever produced. Jai Ho.🙏😍🙏

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on Jun 19, 2019 at 12:04am PDT