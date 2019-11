I find myself at the places of strong energies just before the release of my films. I don’t even plan this. Before the release of AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho i was in Vaishnodevi. During Dreamgirl i was at lalbaugh. And now just before #Bala i am at the ghats of banaras. Thank you universe for channelising all the positive energies towards me. #Gratitude

