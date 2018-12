The SHIVAN & NARRESH bejewelled swimsuit for Beyoncé features over 850 crystals in shades of ruby, emerald & aquamarine along with 150 elephant pearls & tribal beads in various sizes, precariously handcrafted on the burgundy surface of the swimsuit with sleeves crafted in 800 strands of hand sewn black Raffia from the #KoiSeries by the brand. . . . #ShivanAndNarresh #Beyonce #QueenBey #Yonce #India #Udaipur #Ambani #IshaAmbani #QueenB #UdayVillas #DestinationWedding

A post shared by SHIVAN & NARRESH (@shivanandnarresh) on Dec 9, 2018 at 8:52pm PST