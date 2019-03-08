बॉलीवुड डेस्क. भूमि पेडनेकर को बॉलीवुड में आए ज्यादा वक्त नहीं हुआ है लेकिन उन्होंने अपने छोटे से करियर में कुछ दमदार रोल कर सबके दिलों में जगह बना ली है। भूमि ने अपनी हर फिल्म में अलग-अलग किरदार निभाए हैं। अपने इन्हीं किरदारों की वजह से उन्होंने नारी और उनके जीवन में होने वाली उथल पुथल को बखूबी दिखाया है। भूमि ने अपने इन्हीं किरदारों को इंटरनेशल विमन्स डे पर इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर करते हुए खास मैसेज के साथ वुमन्स डे की बधाई दी।
भूमि ने पोस्ट में लिखा- 'संध्या, जया, सुगंधा, सुधा और इंदुमती ये सभी प्रेरणा से भरीं हुई हैं। इन्होंने मुझे सक्षम बनने में मदद की है। मैं बहुत शुक्रगुजार हूं कि मुझे इन किरदारों के रूप में एक तरह की नारियों के जीवन को जीने का मौका मिला।आप सभी को वुमन्स डे की ढेर सारी बधाई।'
Sandhya, Jaya, Sugandha, Sudha & Indumati you all have truly inspired, enabled and empowered me to celebrate womanhood in all its glory! I am blessed to have been able to live your life and journey 🌹 A Happy #InternationalWomensDay, to all my boss ladies around the world! Here’s to being a super-woman! ❤ . . . . . . #DLKH #DumLagaKeHaisha #TEPK #ToiletEkPremKatha #SubhMangalSavdhaan #LustStories #Sonchiriya #Sandhya #Jaya #Sugandha #Sudha #Indumati #GirlPower #Empowering #Strong #Beautiful #WomensDay #Love #Inspire
भूमि की फिल्म सोनचिरैया हाल ही मे रिलीज हुई। अब वो अपनी अगली फिल्म 'बाला' की तैयारियों में जुटी हुई हैं। बाला में उनके साथ मुख्य किरदार में आयुष्मान खुराना होंगे।
भूमि के अलावा कैटरीना कैफ, दिशा पटानी, विद्या बालन, बिपाशा बसु और हेमा मालिनी ने भी इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटो शेयर कर वुमन्स डे की बधाई दी।
#HappyWomensDay to me and to you ...and to us all 💐! #ItsTime to #EmbraceYourself 🤗 .... starting today if you’ve never done it before... #ItsTime to love yourself body,mind & soul.. just the way you are! Lets Not wait to become thinner or fairer or smarter or hotter or cooler or richer or more successful or anything that you are not already...before you can #LOVE yourself. #ItsTime to say goodbye to every judgement that makes you feel lesser and #ItsTime to say #YouCanLeaveNow to the inner critic who says #ImAmNotGoodEnough . #ItsTime to know that there’s no need to become the best version of yourself.You are the best you can be today...and 2mrw is another day...so you will be the best you can be 2mrw too.Best Not in comparison to anyone else.Just #TheBestYou...cuz how can there be a Best in a world of individuals !?? 🌟. This picture inspired me to write this post so thank you @glowinggoddessgetaway 🙏. If you agree with me and feel like you want to share something ,please use the #ItsTime and tag me 🙂. Here’s to #SelfLove today & everyday ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.....!!