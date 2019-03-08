Sandhya, Jaya, Sugandha, Sudha & Indumati you all have truly inspired, enabled and empowered me to celebrate womanhood in all its glory! I am blessed to have been able to live your life and journey 🌹 A Happy #InternationalWomensDay, to all my boss ladies around the world! Here’s to being a super-woman! ❤ . . . . . . #DLKH #DumLagaKeHaisha #TEPK #ToiletEkPremKatha #SubhMangalSavdhaan #LustStories #Sonchiriya #Sandhya #Jaya #Sugandha #Sudha #Indumati #GirlPower #Empowering #Strong #Beautiful #WomensDay #Love #Inspire

A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar) on Mar 7, 2019 at 10:58pm PST