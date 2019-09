After months of record temperatures, scientists say Greenland's ice sheet experienced its biggest melt of the summer on Thursday, losing 11 billion tons of surface ice to the ocean — equivalent to 4.4 million Olympic swimming pools. Greenland's ice sheet usually melts during the summer, but the melt season typically begins around the end of May; this year it began at the start. This July alone, Greenland's ice sheet lost 197 billion tons of ice, according to Ruth Mottram, a climate scientist with Danish Meteorological Institute. She told CNN the expected average would be between 60-70 billion tons at this time of year. (📸: Sean Gallup/Getty Images) @cnn @cnnclimate

