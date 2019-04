And the curtains drop on this one..... One word that will come in my mind when I think of #SaandKiAankh will be ‘Conviction’ The one word that brought so many hearts and mind under this beautiful umbrella. Saying goodbye isn’t my forte ... so I walk away after packup leaving a piece of my heart with this ‘family’ forever n ever !

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Apr 29, 2019 at 8:16pm PDT