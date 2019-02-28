  • Hindi News
एयरफोर्स के पायलट अभिनंदन को सकुशल वापस लाने के लिए बॉलीवुड से एक सुर में उठी आवाज, सुष्मिता सेन, ऋतिक रोशन समेत कई सेलेब्स ने सरकार से लगाई गुहार

Dainik Bhaskar

Feb 28, 2019, 12:58 PM IST

एक एक्ट्रेस बोली- भारत का एक्शन आतंकवाद के खिलाफ था, पर पाकिस्तान गलत कर रहा

मुंबई। पाकिस्तान के कब्जे में इंडियन एयरफोर्स के पायलट अभिनंदन वर्तमान को देश में सकुशल वापस लाने के लिए पूरा बॉलीवुड उमड़ पड़ा है। सभी ने भारत सरकार से अपील की है कि वो भारतीय वायुसेना के पायलट को सुरक्षित इंडिया वापस लाएं। बता दें कि बुधवार को पुंछ और राजौरी में 3 पाकिस्तानी लड़ाकू विमानों के घुसने पर भारत ने भी जवाबी कार्रवाई की थी। वायुसेना ने घुसपैठ का जवाब देने के लिए 2 मिग-21 और 3 सुखोई-30 भेजे थे। मिग के पायलट्स ने एक पाकिस्तानी एफ-16 मार गिराया था। इस दौरान हमारा एक मिग क्रैश हो गया और पायलट विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन पाकिस्तान में बंदी बना लिए गए। भारत ने आतंकियों को मारा, पर पाकिस्तान गलत कर रहा...

कर्नल वीके जेटली की बेटी और एक्ट्रेस सेलिना जेटली ने कहा- ''भारत ने मंगलवार को जो एक्शन लिया वो आतंकवाद के खिलाफ था और उसमें किसी भी नागरिक को चोट नहीं आई और ना ही किसी सैन्यकर्मी को निशाना बनाया गया था। लेकिन पाकिस्तान जो कर रहा है वो जंग की ओर इशारा करता है। उसने हमारे सैनिकों को निशाना बनाया, जबकि जंग कोई नहीं चाहता। पाकिस्तान ने टेंशन बढ़ा दी है। विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन की सकुशल वापसी के लिए ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूं।''


भारतीय वायुसेना के एक रिटायर्ड ऑफिसर की बेटी और मिस यूनिवर्स रहीं सुष्मिता सेन ने ट्वीट कर कहा- 'हम सभी विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन की सकुशल वापसी के लिए ईश्वर से प्रार्थना कर रहे हैं।' वहीं, हालिया रिलीज फिल्म ‘उरी- द सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक’ के एक्टर विक्की कौशल ने भी अभिनंदन के सुरक्षित लौटने की प्रार्थना की है। एक्ट्रेस तापसी पन्नू ने इस घटना की एक खबर को री-ट्वीट किया। इसी के साथ उन्होंने लिखा मंगलवार को पाकिस्तान में आतंकी शिविरों पर एयरफोर्स के एक्शन के बाद हुए जश्न के बाद उन्हें इसी बात का डर लग रहा था। एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर ने भी कहा, ‘अभिनंदन को वापस लाओ।' इसके अलावा ऋतिक रोशन, तापसी पन्नू, अर्जुन कपूर और कई सेलिब्रिटिज ने विंग कमांडर को सुरक्षित देश में लाने की अपील की है।










