विवेक की ट्वीट- श्रीलंका में हुए दुखद और भयानक हमलों से बुरी तरह स्तब्ध हूं। प्रार्थना के दिन हमला करना शर्मनाक है।

Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic and terrible attacks in #SriLanka. An act of cowardice on a day of prayer, shame on these terrorists. My sincere prayers with the victims and their families. We are all with you #SriLanka. Please stay safe 🙏