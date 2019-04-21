विज्ञापन

रिएक्शन / ईस्टर के दिन श्रीलंका में हुए हमले पर सेलिब्रिटीज ने ट्विटर पर जाहिर किया दुख कहा- ये शर्मनाक है

Dainik Bhaskar

Apr 21, 2019, 05:23 PM IST


Bollywood stars condemn the horrific attacks in Sri Lankan on Easter Sunday
Bollywood stars condemn the horrific attacks in Sri Lankan on Easter Sunday
Bollywood stars condemn the horrific attacks in Sri Lankan on Easter Sunday
Bollywood stars condemn the horrific attacks in Sri Lankan on Easter Sunday
Bollywood stars condemn the horrific attacks in Sri Lankan on Easter Sunday
Bollywood stars condemn the horrific attacks in Sri Lankan on Easter Sunday
X
Bollywood stars condemn the horrific attacks in Sri Lankan on Easter Sunday
Bollywood stars condemn the horrific attacks in Sri Lankan on Easter Sunday
Bollywood stars condemn the horrific attacks in Sri Lankan on Easter Sunday
Bollywood stars condemn the horrific attacks in Sri Lankan on Easter Sunday
Bollywood stars condemn the horrific attacks in Sri Lankan on Easter Sunday
Bollywood stars condemn the horrific attacks in Sri Lankan on Easter Sunday
  • comment

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. श्रीलंका में रविवार को ईस्टर के मौके पर तीन चर्चों और चार होटलों समेत आठ जगहों पर सिलसिलेवार सात धमाके हुए। इनमें 35 विदेशियों समेत 162 लोगों की मौत हो गई। 400 से ज्यादा जख्मी हुए। शुरुआती छह धमाके लगभग एक ही समय पर सुबह 8:45 बजे हुए। इस दुखद घटना पर जैकलीन फर्नांडीज, शेखर कपूर, अनुष्का शर्मा, सचिन तेंडुलकर, विवेक आनंद ओबेरॉय समेत कई हस्तियों ने दुख और नाराजगी व्यक्त की। 

हमलों की ट्विटर पर निंदा

  1. अनुष्का शर्मा

    अनुष्का ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने लिखा- श्रीलंका में हुए इस हमले से हर किसी को गहरा सदमा पहुंचा है। दुःख, शोक और सदमे के इस दर्दनाक पल में हम सभी उनके लिए प्रार्थना कर रहे हैं।

     

  2. सचिन तेंदुलकर

    सचिन लिखते हैं- श्रीलंका के विभिन्न हिस्सों में हुए आतंकी हमलों के बारे में सुनकर दुख हुआ। आतंक के इन हमलों की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं। घृणा और हिंसा कभी भी प्रेम, दया और करुणा पर हावी नहीं होंगे।

  3. जैकलीन फर्नांडीज

    जैकलीन श्रीलंका से हैं, उन्होंने ट्वीट में लिखा- 'अत्यंत दुखद। यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि कोई यह नहीं देख पा रहा है कि हिंसा एक चेन रिएक्शन की तरह है। इसे रोकना होगा।'

     

     

  4. शेखर कपूर

    शेखर लिखते हैं- 'यह ईस्टर पर एक समन्वित हमला था ... आतंकवाद हमारा सबसे पहला दुश्मन है। कोई भी , कहीं भी सुरक्षित नहीं है।'

  5. अर्जुन कपूर

    अर्जुन लिखते हैं- ऐसे शुभ दिन पर श्रीलंका में राक्षसी हमले के बारे में सुन कर मैं चिंतित हूं।

  6. हुमा कुरैशी

    हुमा लिखती हैं- दुखद दिन है। ईस्टर रविवार को चर्च जाने वाले परिवारों और बच्चों पर हमला किया गया। यह भयानक है। हमारी दुनिया में क्या हो रहा है?

  7. मधुर भंडारकर

    मधुर ने ट्वीट किया- निर्दोष नागरिकों पर हमला करना आतंकवाद की बेहद शर्मनाक हरकत है। श्रीलंका में प्रभावित सभी की सुरक्षा के लिए अपनी जान गंवाने और प्रार्थना करने वालों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना।

  8. विवेक आनंद ओबेरॉय

    विवेक की ट्वीट- श्रीलंका में हुए दुखद और भयानक हमलों से बुरी तरह स्तब्ध हूं। प्रार्थना के दिन हमला करना शर्मनाक है।

  9. अदनान सामी

    मैं भयभीत हूं और कोलंबो में घृणित और बर्बर आतंकी हमले से बेहद दुखी हूं ... भगवान के लिए इसे रोकें।

  10. कुणाल कोहली

    श्रीलंका के लोगों के साथ मेरी संवेदना है। एक और कायर आतंकवादी हमला।

     

     

  11. सोहा अली खान

    मैं समझ नहीं पा रही हूं कि क्यों कुछ लोग निर्दोष पुरुष, महिलाओं और बच्चों की सामूहिक हत्या की योजना बनाते हैं। यह एक दुखद ईस्टर दिवस है और मैं उन लोगों के साथ हूं जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया है।

  12. सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा

    सिद्धार्थ: ये दुखद ईस्टर संडे है। शैतान कोई दया नहीं जानता है। परिवारों और बच्चों पर हमला करने के लिए वो वक्त चुना जब वो धरती के लिए दुआ कर रहे थे, यह समझ से परे है।

-- पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें --
Srilanka10 days before murder was thrown at Bapu bombBomb BlastSachin tendulkarAnushka Sahrma
COMMENT
Astrology

Recommended

Click to listen..
विज्ञापन

किस पार्टी को मिलेंगी कितनी सीटें? अंदाज़ा लगाएँ और इनाम जीतें

  • पार्टी
  • 2019
  • 2014
336
60
147
  • Total
  • 0/543
  • 543
कॉन्टेस्ट में पार्टिसिपेट करने के लिए अपनी डिटेल्स भरें

पार्टिसिपेट करने के लिए धन्यवाद

Total count should be

543
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos