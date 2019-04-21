बॉलीवुड डेस्क. श्रीलंका में रविवार को ईस्टर के मौके पर तीन चर्चों और चार होटलों समेत आठ जगहों पर सिलसिलेवार सात धमाके हुए। इनमें 35 विदेशियों समेत 162 लोगों की मौत हो गई। 400 से ज्यादा जख्मी हुए। शुरुआती छह धमाके लगभग एक ही समय पर सुबह 8:45 बजे हुए। इस दुखद घटना पर जैकलीन फर्नांडीज, शेखर कपूर, अनुष्का शर्मा, सचिन तेंडुलकर, विवेक आनंद ओबेरॉय समेत कई हस्तियों ने दुख और नाराजगी व्यक्त की।
हमलों की ट्विटर पर निंदा
-
अनुष्का शर्मा
अनुष्का ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने लिखा- श्रीलंका में हुए इस हमले से हर किसी को गहरा सदमा पहुंचा है। दुःख, शोक और सदमे के इस दर्दनाक पल में हम सभी उनके लिए प्रार्थना कर रहे हैं।
Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragic act of violence in Sri Lanka. We are praying with you in this painful moment of sorrow, grief and shock.— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 21, 2019
-
सचिन तेंदुलकर
सचिन लिखते हैं- श्रीलंका के विभिन्न हिस्सों में हुए आतंकी हमलों के बारे में सुनकर दुख हुआ। आतंक के इन हमलों की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं। घृणा और हिंसा कभी भी प्रेम, दया और करुणा पर हावी नहीं होंगे।
Saddened to hear about the terror attacks in various parts of Sri Lanka. Strongly condemn these acts of terror. Hatred and violence will never overpower love, kindness and compassion. 🙏🏻 #SriLanka— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2019
-
जैकलीन फर्नांडीज
जैकलीन श्रीलंका से हैं, उन्होंने ट्वीट में लिखा- 'अत्यंत दुखद। यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि कोई यह नहीं देख पा रहा है कि हिंसा एक चेन रिएक्शन की तरह है। इसे रोकना होगा।'
Extremely sad at the news of bombings in Sri Lanka. It’s unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction. This has to stop !— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) 21 अप्रैल 2019
-
शेखर कपूर
शेखर लिखते हैं- 'यह ईस्टर पर एक समन्वित हमला था ... आतंकवाद हमारा सबसे पहला दुश्मन है। कोई भी , कहीं भी सुरक्षित नहीं है।'
Latest reports say 150 people killed in SriLanka in terrorist attacks on Churches, Hotels. While none has admitted to this, it was a well coordinated attack at Easter. When Churches were full. Terrorism remains our number 1 global enemy. No one, nowhere is safe #SriLankaBlasts— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 21, 2019
-
अर्जुन कपूर
अर्जुन लिखते हैं- ऐसे शुभ दिन पर श्रीलंका में राक्षसी हमले के बारे में सुन कर मैं चिंतित हूं।
Really disturbed to hear about the monstrous attack in #SriLanka on such an auspicious day. My thoughts and prayers to the families of the affected ❤— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 21, 2019
-
हुमा कुरैशी
हुमा लिखती हैं- दुखद दिन है। ईस्टर रविवार को चर्च जाने वाले परिवारों और बच्चों पर हमला किया गया। यह भयानक है। हमारी दुनिया में क्या हो रहा है?
What a sad day !! To attack families and children going to church on #EasterSunday ??!!! This is terrible ... what is happening to our world ??? #SriLanka— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 21, 2019
-
मधुर भंडारकर
मधुर ने ट्वीट किया- निर्दोष नागरिकों पर हमला करना आतंकवाद की बेहद शर्मनाक हरकत है। श्रीलंका में प्रभावित सभी की सुरक्षा के लिए अपनी जान गंवाने और प्रार्थना करने वालों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना।
It's a extremely shameful act of terrorism to attack innocent civilians. My heartfelt condolences to the one who lost their lives and praying for the safety of everyone affected in #SriLanka. Stay Strong!— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 21, 2019
-
विवेक आनंद ओबेरॉय
विवेक की ट्वीट- श्रीलंका में हुए दुखद और भयानक हमलों से बुरी तरह स्तब्ध हूं। प्रार्थना के दिन हमला करना शर्मनाक है।
Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic and terrible attacks in #SriLanka. An act of cowardice on a day of prayer, shame on these terrorists. My sincere prayers with the victims and their families. We are all with you #SriLanka. Please stay safe 🙏— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) 21 अप्रैल 2019
-
अदनान सामी
मैं भयभीत हूं और कोलंबो में घृणित और बर्बर आतंकी हमले से बेहद दुखी हूं ... भगवान के लिए इसे रोकें।
I’m horrified & extremely saddened by the disgusting & barbaric #TerrorAttack in #Colombo #SriLanka.— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 21, 2019
Prayers for the souls of the victims & my heartfelt condolences to their families.
For the love of God, please stop this!!!!!#StopTerrorism
-
कुणाल कोहली
श्रीलंका के लोगों के साथ मेरी संवेदना है। एक और कायर आतंकवादी हमला।
Heart goes out to the people of #srilanka. Another cowardly terrorist attack. #Wearewithyousrilanka 80 Injured In Six Blasts In Sri Lanka Churches And Hotels On Easterhttps://t.co/IXAi0xwhm5— kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) April 21, 2019
-
सोहा अली खान
मैं समझ नहीं पा रही हूं कि क्यों कुछ लोग निर्दोष पुरुष, महिलाओं और बच्चों की सामूहिक हत्या की योजना बनाते हैं। यह एक दुखद ईस्टर दिवस है और मैं उन लोगों के साथ हूं जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया है।
Cannot wrap my head around the fact that people plan and execute the mass murder of innocent men women and children. It is a sad Easter Day and my heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones today. #EasterSunday #SriLankaBlasts— Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) 21 अप्रैल 2019
-
सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा
सिद्धार्थ: ये दुखद ईस्टर संडे है। शैतान कोई दया नहीं जानता है। परिवारों और बच्चों पर हमला करने के लिए वो वक्त चुना जब वो धरती के लिए दुआ कर रहे थे, यह समझ से परे है।
My heartfelt condolences & prayers are with the families affected in #Srilanka. Here's praying & hoping for a terror free world!— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 21, 2019