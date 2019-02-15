Trending Tags
  • Bollywood stars paid condolence on social media to CRPF Martyres of Pulwama Terror attack
श्रद्धांजलि / पुलवामा में CRPF जवानों पर हुए आतंकी हमले से बॉलीवुड में भी दिखा गुस्सा, सोशल मीडिया पर लिखी भावनाएं

Dainik Bhaskar

Feb 15, 2019, 11:36 AM IST


Bollywood stars paid condolence on social media to CRPF Martyres of Pulwama Terror attack
बॉलीवुड डेस्क. पुलवामा में CRPF जवानों पर हुए आतंकी हमले और उसमें शहीद सभी जवानों को लेकर देशभर में दुख और गुस्से से भरी प्रतिक्रियाएं आ रही हैं। इन्हें लोग साेशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी में बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने भी शहीदों के प्रति अपने सम्मान और आतंकवादियों के खात्मे की मांग करते हुए कई मैसेज पोस्ट किए हैं। 

शहीदों के लिए छलका दर्द और गुस्सा

  1. अनुपम खेर

     

     

  2. करण जौहर

     

     

     

  3. सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा

     

     

  4. वरुण धवन

     

     

  5. अनुष्का शर्मा

     

     

  6. रणवीर सिंह

     

     

  7. कपिल शर्मा

     

     

  8. सलमान खान

     

     

  9. अर्जुन कपूर

  10. प्रियंका चोपड़ा जोनस

  11. अक्षय कुमार

  12. अभिषेक बच्चन

  13. रितेश देशमुख

  14. अलु अर्जुन

  15. आमिर खान

  16. यामी गौतम

  17. नकुल मेहता

  18. प्रभु देवा

  19. स्वरा भास्कर

  20. विक्की कौशल

