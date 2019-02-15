बॉलीवुड डेस्क. पुलवामा में CRPF जवानों पर हुए आतंकी हमले और उसमें शहीद सभी जवानों को लेकर देशभर में दुख और गुस्से से भरी प्रतिक्रियाएं आ रही हैं। इन्हें लोग साेशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी में बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने भी शहीदों के प्रति अपने सम्मान और आतंकवादियों के खात्मे की मांग करते हुए कई मैसेज पोस्ट किए हैं।
शहीदों के लिए छलका दर्द और गुस्सा
-
अनुपम खेर
Feeling extremely sad and angry. More than 40 @crpfindia jawans martyred. Millions of thoughts in my mind. I hope The govt. deals with the terrorists befittingly. Also time for certain people in our own country who criticise the army to SHUT UP. pic.twitter.com/mZSgExsxQJ— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 14, 2019
-
करण जौहर
My deepest thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the Pulwama attacks and their families.— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 14, 2019
-
सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा
Heartbroken by the #Pulwama terror attack. I have no words. Praying for our martyrs. 🙏#RIPBraveHearts #Pulwamattack #CRPFJawans— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 15, 2019
-
वरुण धवन
The #PulwamaTerrorAttack is a cowardly attack on our soldiers. Heart goes out to our heroes saving our country who have to face an enemy who will hide and attack.— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 14, 2019
-
अनुष्का शर्मा
It is extremely painful to read about the attack on our brave #CRPF jawans in #Pulwama. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of our martyred soldiers.— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 14, 2019
-
रणवीर सिंह
Disgusted at the cowardly terror attack on the #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama - my sincere condolences to the families of our brave jawans. Saddened. Angry.— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 14, 2019
-
कपिल शर्मा
पुलवामा आतंकी हमले में मारे गए जवानों की ख़बर सुनकर बहुत दुखी हूँ।ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शान्ति दे, और उनके परिवार को इस कठिन घड़ी से लड़ने का साहस दे।पूरे विश्व को एकजुट होकर आतंकवाद से लड़ने की ज़रूरत है। #shame #PulwamaAttack #KashmirTerrorAttack #neverforgetneverforgive #CRPF— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) February 14, 2019
-
सलमान खान
My heart goes out for the Jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families... #YouStandForIndia— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 14, 2019
-
अर्जुन कपूर
Saddened & Shocked to hear of the cowardly attack on our #CRPFJawans in #Pulwama my heart goes out to their families...— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) February 14, 2019
-
प्रियंका चोपड़ा जोनस
Absolutely shocked by the attack in #Pulwama...Hate is NEVER the answer!!! Strength to the families of the martyred jawans and the CRPF soldiers injured in the attack.— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 14, 2019
-
अक्षय कुमार
Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama. May God give peace to their souls, and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can’t let this be forgotten.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2019
-
अभिषेक बच्चन
Such terrible news coming from #Pulwama. Today when people are celebrating love, hate raises it’s ugly head too. My thoughts and prayers for the martyrs and their families.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 14, 2019
-
रितेश देशमुख
Absolutely tragic news coming from #Pulwama - Condolences to the families of the martyrs- & prayers for the injured jawans. Cowards are at it again. Absolutely deplorable. #pulwamaterrorattack— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 14, 2019
-
अलु अर्जुन
-
आमिर खान
I am heartbroken to read about the terrorist attack on our CRPF Jawans in Pulwama. It's so tragic. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the Jawans who have lost their lives.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 15, 2019
-
यामी गौतम
Deeply pained by the gruesome #Pulwama attack on the #CRPF convoy. Condolences & strength to the families of the martyrs & my thoughts go out to all those fighting for their lives. We must all unite together in this time of grief & condemn this shameful attack— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) February 15, 2019
-
नकुल मेहता
Heart bleeds to hear about the abhorrent & dastardly terror attack in J&K! Prayers for the CRPF soldiers & families. 🙏#pulwama— Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) February 14, 2019
-
प्रभु देवा
Extremely saddened to know about the terror attack in Kashmir. My deepest condolences to the families of our brave jawans— Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) February 14, 2019
-
स्वरा भास्कर
What a dark dark day.. Can’t stop thinking of the mindless violence, evil hate & sinister politics that has killed 40 working class bravehearts today.. Thinking of their bereaved families. May they find the strength to deal with this cruel tragedy. Prayers. #PulawamaTerrorAttack https://t.co/CAvjFIL2jt— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 14, 2019
-
विक्की कौशल
Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of the terror attack in #Pulwama . My heart goes out to the families of the brave CRPF soldiers we lost today and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. 🙏— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) February 14, 2019