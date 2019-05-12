मदर्स डे / बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज ने सोशल मीडिया पर मां को दी बधाई, तस्वीरों और संदेश के जरिए जाहिर किया प्यार

Dainik Bhaskar

May 12, 2019, 01:53 PM IST



celebrities wished their moms on mothers days on social media.
बॉलीावुड डेस्क. 12 मई को इंटरनेशन मदर्स डे मनाया जा रहा है। इस दिन को कई देशों में मनाया जाता है। भारत में ये दिन मनाया जाता है। हर कोई अपनी मां को स्पेशल फील करवाता है। अब सोशल मीडिया का जमाना है तो सभी सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी मां के साथ फोटोज अपलोड कर इस दिन को और भी खास बना देते हैं। बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रटीज इसमें सबसे आगे हैं। रविवार को कई सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपनी मां को मदर्स डे की बधाई दी। 

 

शिल्पा शेट्टी ने मदर्स डे पर अपनी मां और बेटे के साथ योगा किया और मदर्स डे की बधाई दी। 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is how our Mother’s Day started... “Family that does yoga together stays healthy together.”🧘🏾‍♂️♥️🧿 Happy Mother’s Day to you MA @sunandashetty10, for being the bestest mom evvvveeeerr.. Love is an understatement,I eulogise you 😇 Happy Mother’s Day to all those wonderful, strong , multitasking supermoms .. My wish and prayer for you all, is that you are in the pink of health.. always. Take care of yourself to be able to take care of your family.🤗♥️ #holiday #gratitude #gratitude #kohsamui #samujanavillas #happymothersday #motherhood #unconditionnallove #bond #yogi #meditation #swasthrahomastraho

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

 

तनिषा मुखर्जी ने भी मां तनुजा के साथ फोटो शेयर की और मदर्स डे की बधाई दी। 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy mother’s day my awesome momsome! 😍❤️ #Tanuja #tanishaamukerji #momstyle #happymothersday

A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji) on

 

सारा अली खान ने अपनी मां अमृता सिंह की ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट फोटो शेयर की और मां के लिए खास मैसेज लिखा।

 


रकुल प्रीत ने भी मां के साथ फोटो शेयर की।

 

 

सोहा अली खान ने अपनी मां शर्मिला और बेटी इनाया नौमी खेमू के साथ फोटो शेयर की।

 

 

करण जौहर ने मां नूरू जौहर के साथ एक प्यारी सी फोटो शेयर की।

 

 

 

हुमा कुरैशी ने मां के साथ फोटो शेयर की। 

 

 

अनुपम खेर ने मां दुलारी का एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया और मदर्स डे की बधाई दी।

 

 

 

इसके अलावा और भी कई सेलिब्रिटीज हैं जिन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी मां को मदर्स डे पर बधाई दी है।

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#throwback pic of #poojabedi with her daughter.

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

 

Mothers dayBollywood stars
