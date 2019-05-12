This is how our Mother’s Day started... “Family that does yoga together stays healthy together.”🧘🏾‍♂️♥️🧿 Happy Mother’s Day to you MA @sunandashetty10, for being the bestest mom evvvveeeerr.. Love is an understatement,I eulogise you 😇 Happy Mother’s Day to all those wonderful, strong , multitasking supermoms .. My wish and prayer for you all, is that you are in the pink of health.. always. Take care of yourself to be able to take care of your family.🤗♥️ #holiday #gratitude #gratitude #kohsamui #samujanavillas #happymothersday #motherhood #unconditionnallove #bond #yogi #meditation #swasthrahomastraho

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on May 11, 2019 at 9:14pm PDT