बॉलीावुड डेस्क. 12 मई को इंटरनेशन मदर्स डे मनाया जा रहा है। इस दिन को कई देशों में मनाया जाता है। भारत में ये दिन मनाया जाता है। हर कोई अपनी मां को स्पेशल फील करवाता है। अब सोशल मीडिया का जमाना है तो सभी सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी मां के साथ फोटोज अपलोड कर इस दिन को और भी खास बना देते हैं। बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रटीज इसमें सबसे आगे हैं। रविवार को कई सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपनी मां को मदर्स डे की बधाई दी।
शिल्पा शेट्टी ने मदर्स डे पर अपनी मां और बेटे के साथ योगा किया और मदर्स डे की बधाई दी।
This is how our Mother’s Day started... “Family that does yoga together stays healthy together.”🧘🏾♂️♥️🧿 Happy Mother’s Day to you MA @sunandashetty10, for being the bestest mom evvvveeeerr.. Love is an understatement,I eulogise you 😇 Happy Mother’s Day to all those wonderful, strong , multitasking supermoms .. My wish and prayer for you all, is that you are in the pink of health.. always. Take care of yourself to be able to take care of your family.🤗♥️ #holiday #gratitude #gratitude #kohsamui #samujanavillas #happymothersday #motherhood #unconditionnallove #bond #yogi #meditation #swasthrahomastraho
तनिषा मुखर्जी ने भी मां तनुजा के साथ फोटो शेयर की और मदर्स डे की बधाई दी।
सारा अली खान ने अपनी मां अमृता सिंह की ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट फोटो शेयर की और मां के लिए खास मैसेज लिखा।
रकुल प्रीत ने भी मां के साथ फोटो शेयर की।
सोहा अली खान ने अपनी मां शर्मिला और बेटी इनाया नौमी खेमू के साथ फोटो शेयर की।
It is perhaps only when you become a mother yourself that you realise that, just when you thought there was no more love to give, after your parents, your husband, your family - that your heart will never be yours again ... it will forever be lodged in that little bundle of joy who calls you mama. It is a love that brings with it hopes and dreams and anxieties, but above all it is a love that is pure and unconditional. And it changes you forever. Happy Mother’s Day ❤️#happymothersday
करण जौहर ने मां नूरू जौहर के साथ एक प्यारी सी फोटो शेयर की।
हुमा कुरैशी ने मां के साथ फोटो शेयर की।
Me and Mom went to vote today !! #HappyMothersDay to the woman who taught me the difference between right and wrong , good and bad , who shaped me into who I am .. If only I can be half the woman she is .. @aminasaleemqureshi .. #Delhi #getinked Vote for a country that honours your mothers and fathers & paves the way for a better generation #lovemymummy #lovemyIndia
अनुपम खेर ने मां दुलारी का एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया और मदर्स डे की बधाई दी।
Mom says, “Every day is a Mother’s Day.” Then she goes on to elaborate, why? She is not funny here. In fact my interruptions were not needed. She further says, “माँ के मुक़ाबले में भगवान भी हार जाता है।” But in the end she decides to wish everybody in English a very happy #MothersDay. Give your mothers a grateful hug everyday.🙏😍 #DulariRocks #EveryMomIsTheBest #EveryDayIsMothersDay
इसके अलावा और भी कई सेलिब्रिटीज हैं जिन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी मां को मदर्स डे पर बधाई दी है।
Dearest Aai .. This is the day And minutes before I became a mum and I had no clue how I was going to turn out but you knew I would be fine and that meant everything to me.. Thank you for being the perfect example to follow.. I promise you I want my boys to be exactly like your boys.. Please hold my hand and show me the path .. Happy Mother’s Day Aai- Love You 3000
Mamma, You are the light of my soul. Each day you embrace life, live it fully and fight the odds you inspire and strengthen me. Your fortitude, ability to just love, your kindred empathy, your childlike enthusiasm, your abundant forgiveness, your desire to seek change are precious lessons. I am because you are. #MothersDay