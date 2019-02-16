Trending Tags
  • Boycott The Kapil Sharma Show trends after Navjot Singh Sidhu's comment on Pulwama attack
विवाद / पुलवामा हमले पर नवजोत सिद्धू के बयान का विरोध, सोशल मीडिया पर उठी कपिल शर्मा के शो से हटाने की मांग

Dainik Bhaskar

Feb 16, 2019, 11:58 AM IST


बॉलीवुड डेस्क. पुलवामा अटैक पर नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू के बयान से कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा की मुश्किलें बढ़ गई हैं। उनके द कपिल शर्मा शो में सिद्धू की मौजूदगी के चलते उसपर बैन लगाने की मांग उठ रही है। इतना ही नहीं, सोशल मीडिया पर सिद्धू की जमकर आलोचना की जा रही है। साथ ही सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स # boycottTheKapilSharmaShow के अंतर्गत शो को तब तक न देखने की अपील कर रहे हैं जब तक सिद्धू को इससे हटा नहीं लिया जाता है।

सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसे हुआ सिद्धू का विरोध

क्या कहा था सिद्धू ने?

  1. गुरुवार को पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ जवानों पर आतंकवादी हमला हुआ था जिसमें 40 जवान शहीद हो गए। हमले की जिम्मेदारी आतंकवादी संगठन जैश ए मोहम्मद ने ली है। हमले पर पाकिस्तान को क्लीन चिट देते हुए सिद्धू ने कहा था कि चंद लोगों की वजह पूरे देश को दोषी नहीं ठहराया जा सकता। यह कायराना हरकत थी और मैं भी इसका विरोध करता हूं लेकिन हिंसा हमेशा निंदनीय है और जिन्होंने भी ऐसा किया है उन्हें सजा मिलनी चाहिए।

