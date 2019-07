Anand Kumar would travel every week for six hours by train with no money just to access the library at BHU into which he used to sneak in because outside students weren’t allowed. Only so he could access the foreign journals which they stocked. . . It is the sneaking into BHU bit that got me 😜 . #Super30 #july12th

