Happy birthday Bapuji @ikamalhaasan ❤️ such a special birthday marking 60 years of your work in cinema , we get to go back to paramakudi we get to celebrate atthis life as well and most importantly we get to be a part of your very special life :) love you lots pappa

A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on Nov 6, 2019 at 8:57pm PST